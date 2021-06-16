The Suicide Squad is 132 minutes long (2 hours 12 minutes)

The Entertainment Weekly media has exclusively published new details of “The Suicide Squad”, the DC Comics film that will be released this summer in theaters, and in the United States specifically, also in parallel on HBO Max. These materials consist of two new images, although they really provide little novelty as they are scenes seen in the trailers and promotional spot, and statements from those involved in the film, including the director James Gunn.

They open the article with some statements about how the filmmaker summarizes his film: “It’s a war movie with shitty supervillains”.

Going into more detail, we know that in this movie, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) sends Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and other members of the squad on a mission to the fictional Latin American country of Corto Maltese.

Corto Maltese has alien materials that they are trying to weaponize for use against the United States and the rest of the world, ”explains producer Peter Safran. The Suicide Squad is told to go [allí] and destroy Jotunheim, which is a giant fortress ”.

Additionally, actress Margot Robbie says in the interview that she was in awe of the Atlanta film sets.

The first set we shot was this beach. “It was unbelievable. Palms. An ocean with a wave machine. Pyrotechnics. Special effects. Explosions everywhere. It was like being in a real crazy war movie, ”Margot Robbie says, recalling her time shooting the movie.

In parallel to this, director James Gunn has used his Twitter account to answer some questions from fans. In that answer has confirmed the length of the film: 132 minutes (2 hours and 12 minutes). Even more interesting is that it has ensured that it had no duration imposition. It is a duration that has resulted from the editing of the film itself, there was nothing established.

I wrote, filmed and edited the best movie I could and ended up with that length. No one planned it to be longer than that.

To all this, the director has reconfirmed that the movie has post-credits scene.

2 hours and 12 minutes. #TheSuicideSquad That was a very inaccurate dream. https://t.co/vsW5NfW1rx – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 16, 2021