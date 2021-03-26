Video : The Suicide Squad First Trailer and New Poster Released Tomorrow

After several advances in the form of featurettes and images, tomorrow Friday the first official trailer of the film of “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad”, the reboot / continuation film by James Gunn dedicated to the group of antiheroes and villains after the film released in theaters in 2016.

The announcement comes from the hand of director James Gunn who has published a tweet in which he simply says “Tomorrow. Trailer. See you there. We are left with the question of what exact time it will be launched. Along with the announcement has been revealed a new promotional poster.

Gunn already shared some images of “The Suicide Squad” during the live broadcast of the DC FanDome last summer. This film allowed us to see for the first time new characters such as Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and King Shark (Steve Agee) while also recovering characters from the 2016 film.

Tomorrow. Trailer. See you there. #TheSuicideSquad 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fYUemH181B – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 25, 2021

From writer / director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure “The Suicide Squad,” featuring a collection of the most degenerate criminals in the DC line. Welcome to Hell, also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States, where the worst supervillains are found and where they would do anything to get out, even join the super-secret and super-dark Task Force X. Today’s mission? Assemble a collection of convicts, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them tightly and drop them (literally) on the island of Short Maltese, infested with enemies. Traversing a jungle full of adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad finds itself in a search and destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave … and Amanda Waller’s government technicians on their ears, tracking their every move. And as always, one misstep and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If someone is going to bet, a good investment would be against them, all of them. Written and directed by James Gunn, “The Suicide Squad” stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio , Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis.

“The Suicide Squad” is one of many WB films that will have a simultaneous theatrical release and on HBO Max in the United States, set for 6th August. The film will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release, before going on to exclusive theatrical release.