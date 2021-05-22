The Suicide Squad: First Reactions Appear and They Call James Gunn a Genius

Although he managed to convince several fans, most were not happy with Suicide Squad – 25%, so it is no surprise that there is so much excitement around James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, a film that serves as a sequel to Suicide Squad and at the same time as a “light” reboot. Everyone who enjoyed the two Guardians of the Galaxy installments, as well as his previous films, is expecting a lot from Gunn, and it seems he won’t disappoint, or at least the first two reactions assure him so.

You may also like: Zack Snyder explains why he puts Christian symbols in his DC Comics movies

One of the most attractive aspects of The Suicide Squad is that we will have back several of the characters of Suicide Squad, like Rick Flag, Amanda Waller and Harley Quinn, but also new villains who will make their live-action debut, like King Shark, who generated many positive reactions when appearing in the trailers. The director has also taken it upon himself to inject enthusiasm into fans by stating that he made action sequences like never before in his entire career.

The first reactions that have appeared on Twitter are not exactly impartial, since they come from the actresses Storm Reid and Mayling ng, who play Tyla DuBois and Mongal in The Suicide Squad. But, leaving aside their participation in the film, it is not mandatory for an actor to give a good opinion about the film in which they participated, there we have the example of the Fantastic Four actors – 9%, never said good things about her. Instead, read what he said Storm reid:

HEY EVERYONE! I just saw a screening of the new Suicide Squad movie, and they’re not ready! James Gunn, you are a genius.

Also read: James Gunn says the best action scene of his entire career is Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad

And these were the words of Mayling ng:

You may or may not have seen a screening of Suicide Squad and … they have to see this in the theater, on the biggest screen they can find and … hold on tight. I think I actually forgot to breathe at one point, holding my breath for so long that I was dizzy! James Gunn … Legend.

Looks like there has already been a special #TheSuicideSquad screening. Very good first impressions. pic.twitter.com/isyhDmzoBI – Legends of the DC Multiverse (@LeyendasMDC) May 21, 2021

Only three months to go before we can enjoy The Suicide Squad in theaters and HBO Max. For our good fortune, the vaccine against Covid-19 has been applied in several Latin American countries and by then it is possible that more people will feel safe going to the movies; But even without vaccines, several studies have shown that the movie theater is a safe space.

Suicide SquadOn the other hand, it is a story that deserves mention. While Gunn had complete creative freedom, David Ayer had his film drastically altered with the intention of not having as negative a reception as Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%. The result was disastrous, and it took a couple of years after the premiere for the director to declare the truth that Warner Bros. shattered his original vision.

According to Ayer, when he saw his court again, he realized that it is a great movie and is hopeful that one day it will come out, motivated by the successful #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, which managed to convince Warner Bros. to give it a try. Zack Snyder’s cut from Justice League – 41%, who made it to HBO Max with the title Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

For now no one knows if we will see the cut of David Yesterday from Suicide Squad on HBO Max, but there may not be time to grieve, because The Suicide Squad could make us forget that bad taste in our mouths that was the Warner Bros. ruined version of the movie David Yesterday.

Don’t leave without reading: Suicide Squad: Yesterday Cut is so good it will put Warner Bros to shame, rumor claims