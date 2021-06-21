The Suicide Squad director talks about the movie’s biggest challenge

King shark is one of the many new characters to appear in the film “The Suicide Squad” premiering this August. There is a lot of expectation about this character. After seeing him on the television series “The Flash”, this will be the second live action adaptation of the character. In the past, film director James Gunn explained the design they opted for and that they tried various alternatives.

This adaptation will make use of motion capture and CGI creation. This represents an important challenge at the level of transmitting emotion or the interaction of the rest of the actors with it. James Gunn has already worked with characters of this style in the past, specifically in the pair of Guardians of the Galaxy films from Marvel Studios, the characters Rocket and Groot. However, according to Gunn, it was much more difficult for him to capture the essence for the King Shark case versus those of Rocket and Groot.

While Rocket and Groot were difficult to develop on their own, King Shark’s complete inhumanity was an obstacle to overcome in preparing the character for the big screen.

Actually it was harder to develop than Rocket and Groot James Gunn says about King Shark in ‘The Suicide Squad’. Rocket was difficult because it is difficult to take an animal and turn it into a humanoid form, but it is five times more difficult to do that with a shark, it was a very, very painstaking process. And from a character point of view he’s very different from those guys, because in the end, with the Guardians, we know they’re good. That is not true with the Suicide Squad. King Shark is a fish and eats human beings. He doesn’t have such a mammalian love for people. But he wants to belong and he wants to show that he is smart. And it is not.

The filmmaker then referred to the risks of the film, to ensure that despite everything, these are not having characters with a significant load of CGI, such as King Shark or the villain Starro, but the management of the characters themselves.

I think the biggest risks in the movie are not the giant walking starfish, nor the shark. Much of the movie It’s mostly about the characters in a way that I don’t think a superhero movie ever has, and I think the little moments are much more revolutionary than the big follies. And we go in and out of time and in and out of time, so the way you deal with time is very different for a conventional movie. Dealing with the softer moments, that’s really the most dangerous thing in the movie.

The premiere of this DC movie is set in theaters for the August 6, 2021, same day that also will be released on HBO Max. The July 30 in the case of the United Kingdom and Spain.

