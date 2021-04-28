The Suicide Squad director sets him apart from other superhero movies

The details of director James Gunn’s proposal for the film “The Suicide Squad”. In the special that Deen of Geek has dedicated to the DC movie that will hit theaters this coming August (in addition to HBO Max in the case of the United States) he has not only emphasized the importance of the Ostrander comics stage The characters have also been discussed.

The filmmaker has also been in charge of writing the film proposal. We know that Gunn has completely immersed himself in the Suicide Squad universe. He knows in detail the stories of the comics of this group of characters, and from there he has assembled this story. In the new statements he precisely explains his approach to the different characters, starting with “the villain”, and then moving on to the protagonists of the film.

Inside the publication, Gunn has talked about the villain of the film, which was leaked a long time ago. Starro, and that the recent trailer finished confirming. However, in a movie like this, we are not just going to have one villain. Gunn confirms that he will not be the only villain we will have.

Starro is hilarious because he’s ridiculous. It’s a giant cerulean blue starfish, but it’s also fucking scary. When I was a kid I thought it was the scariest thing ever … and I think that exemplifies what this movie is: it’s ridiculous and it’s also terrifying, and serious. So works great as the villain in the movie, as one of the villains, actually.

Ironically, true antagonists of “The Suicide Squad” could simply be the main characters of the film, and Gunn is using the motley crew to unleash his distinctive voice. He also has carte blanche on a creative level, even to kill any character he wants, and to embrace any level of rarity.

Unlike the 2016 movie, or his previous Guardians movies, “Suicide Squad” is a big-budget R-rated superhero movie, though this rating doesn’t change the fact that it’s the same to him: you have to tell the larger version of a story.

Most of my films have been rated R. It is simply a slightly higher age range, and my audience is a little different. They can see a shark ripping someone in half, they can see a penis. No matter.

Apart from this approach, the filmmaker also highlights that the protagonists are different from the Guardians moviesWell, we have characters that are directly bad.

I think from the very beginning of the first Guardians you know that most likely, in his heart, Peter Quill is good, Gamora is good, Rocket is good, Drax is good. But with the Suicide Squad, some are not good people. They are bad people. It is less sentimental in that sense. King Shark is much less sentimental than Groot.

In addition, he has the element of being able to kill characters without problem, but he did not focus so much on that idea as on follow the natural progression of the story.

The first thing I had to do was ignore the possible consequences of killing a character. I’m just the server of the story, so what history says is what I’m going to do, no matter what repercussions it has. I believe in the truth of the story. I think there was a story that needed to be told and over which I have no control. I wanted to do the things that other movies haven’t been able to do, which is to really take my time and research these characters, get to know them, focus on aspects of the character, focus on who they were, and treat time in a different way than it has been. treated in these movies.

In this line of differences, Gunn has wanted the film to breathe in a different way than any other superhero film, to tend more towards the more adult-oriented cinema that he liked as a child, a war cinema. In his words, he refers to a film like “The Dirty Dozen” / “Twelve from the gallows” or “The Great Escape” / “The great escape”, while he gets emotional when talking about those war movies from the 60s of his youth. Gunn explains that reclaiming that male and female aesthetic on a mission is as much the appeal of the film as it is honoring the Ostrander comics. He even refers to Idris Elba in the role of Bloodsport as his Steve McQueen.

It is the unsentimental portrait of an action hero from the 60s, but without the moral repercussions of those characters. Plus Bloodsport is the guy who shot Superman with a kryptonite bullet. How cool is that? And besides, what an idiot!

Gunn comments that we will see a lot of contrast to the character of Harley Quinn, and compares the energy of the couple to a routine of the duo Abbott and Costello, only now Costello could kill you with a bat.

Via information | Deen of Geek