The Suicide Squad, by James Gunn, presents its first trailer with a kaiju – Tomatazos

David Ayer’s launch of Suicide Squad – 25% in 2016 was a disaster in every way. The Studio did not want to follow the vision of its director and what was obvious is that they forced the film to be DC’s answer to Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%. This was especially evident in the musical scenes that tried and failed greatly to emulate those in the James Gunn film. So no one was surprised that Warner didn’t waste the opportunity to hire this director when Disney broke ties, for a time, with him following the revelation of some old tweets of very inappropriate pedophile jokes.

The result of that hiring is going to be The Suicide Squad. Fans have pinned all their hopes on this film and its director. Yesterday, Gunn announced on Twitter that the trailer premiered today and that moment has finally arrived. From what we can see in it, it seems that the hopes of the fans have been justified and that this film will be everything that its predecessor was not.

Before this trailer, the first thing we learned about this film is that although actors from the first part return – Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller – the film has no relationship with its predecessor. The director intends to reinvent it from scratch and deliver something more faithful to the eighties comics of Suicide Squad and to war movies.

The above was already known from the official synopsis that saw the light in February of this year:

Welcome to hell also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality in the US of A. In which the worst supervillains are imprisoned and would do anything to get out. Even joining the super-secret and super-turbid Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die mission? Assemble a collection of convicts, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratchatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then weapons to the teeth and throw them (literally) on the remote and enemy-filled island called Corto Maltese. Traveling through a jungle filled with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces on every corner, the Squad are on a search and destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave … and Amanda Waller’s government technicians on their heard, tracking every movement. As always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If someone is running bets, the smartest thing to do is put your money against them. In all of them

This synopsis and what we have been able to see of the characters seems to point to that James Gunn It wants to get closer to the essence of the comics, in contrast to the disastrous tape of Yesterday, although we must remember that there is a Yesterday Cut that in the words of the director is much better than the version that was released in theaters. The film promises to fix everything that was wrong in the original and finally to please the fans of this team of supervillains who have to do missions for the government or die.

The film opens on August 6 of this year in theaters and on HBO Max and in addition to the aforementioned actors, it will feature, among others, the participation of John Cena as Peacemaker; Idris Elba as Bloodsport; Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang; Joaquin Cosio in the role of Mateo Suárez, the general in charge of the island; Sylvester Stallone in a role that is not yet known; and playing Dr. Fitzgibbon, as a wink for fans, appears comic book writer John Ostrander, who was the creator of the eighties version of the Suicide Squad, which is the one that laid the foundations of what we know today.

