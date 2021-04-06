‘The Suicide Squad’ becomes the most watched red band trailer in history

Days after the premiere of the first trailer of ‘The suicide squad‘, filmmaker James Gunn took to Twitter to enthusiastically reveal that the video for the DC movie has become the most-watched red band trailer ever with more than 150 million views in its first week worldwide.

According to Warner Bros., the trailer was trending in 40 markets on YouTube and 28 markets on Twitter. This record was previously held by New Line’s ‘Mortal Kombat’ with 116 million views during its first week.

In addition, and as a thank you to the fans, Gunn answered some questions where among other things he confirmed that the theatrical cut of the film will have an R rating. Regarding the characters, the director said that fans have to feel excited to see Harley ) in “all his glorious madness” along with all the magic of Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior).

The film’s extensive cast includes John Cena as Peace Maker, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joaqun Coso as General Mateo Suarez, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Maylin Ng as Mongal, Flula Borg as Javelin, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Pete Davidikason as Blackguard. Waititi, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Tinashe Kajese as Flo Crawley, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Peter Capaldic as Thinker, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Michael Rooker as Dot Man, as Manasto Sachvant, David D Polkavant, Michael Rooker and Dot Man Fillion Sachvant, David D Pollun, Michael Rooker Dotka Man, Sachvant , Sean Gunn as Weasel, Steve Agee as King Shark, Julio Ruiz and Sylvester Stallone.

Written and directed by James Gunn, with Charles Roven and Peter Safran as producers of the film and Nik Korda as executive producer, if nothing changes this film will hit theaters around the world and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.

Based on the 1959 DC comic created by Robert Kanigher and Ross Andru, ‘Suicide Squad’ premiered in August 2016 to a worldwide gross of $ 750 million for a budget of $ 175 million. It also obtained an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstylist, being the first film in the DC Universe to obtain a statuette.

I just got word #TheSuicideSquad redband trailer set a new record for most views of a redband trailer in a week, with over 150 million views worldwide. I’m incredibly grateful to all of you for making this happen! THANK YOU! 🤯🙏🤯 pic.twitter.com/3bRFBDcvOV – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 2, 2021

