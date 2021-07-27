The suicide squad and very different from Guardians of the Galaxy

Suicide Squad director James Gunn compares its upcoming release to his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy films

James Gunn is currently the only director who can say he’s worked for The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extendend Universe. As such, it is inevitable that comparisons will be made between The Suicide Squad and his previous work on Guardians of the Galaxy, especially since both feature a group of little-known irreverent heroes from both universes. Despite the comparisons, Gunn says the two franchises couldn’t be more different from each other.

When it comes to The Suicide Squad, Warner Brothers let James Gunn have free rein (something that is very hard to tell these days), and the end result is an R-rated movie that is expected to be a hit by box office, a far cry from Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy dedicated to a slightly more familiar audience. Much of that, Gunn says, is the insanity of the movie.

“I mean, it’s a much, much, much rougher movie than Guardians of the Galaxy. Everything is almost completely practical. The sets are the largest I’ve ever used in almost any movie, getting more visual, “Gunn told ComicBook.com. “I was able to count on all the department heads that I’ve used in other movies and just make the best of them, and Dan Sudek, who’s doing our special effects, what he was saying this morning, is doing more special effects, more special effects. live in this movie than all the Marvel movies he’s done together, which is each and every Marvel movie that was filmed in Atlanta. So it’s a much more solid movie, you know, darker. Gorier. It’s fatter.”

Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran said it is a much stronger film compared to Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Obviously, you still have a King Shark and a Weasel, but it’s so ingrained in the real world. He is so ingrained in Earth rather than the space operative that he is Guardians. So that and the fact that he’s a lot braver that he’s R rated, and the way he’s filmed, as you’ll see, is very different from Guardians, ”Safran added. “He is not as smooth or skilled as Guardians. It’s a lot dirtier, grittier, and rougher just in camera terms with the same fantastic DP, Henry Braham. But it really brought a completely different language, and I’m sure James will talk about this when he does speak to him. It is a very different language with the movement of the camera that he wanted for this film. So no, I don’t think there was any doubt that it was just DC’s version of Guardians. “

The Suicide Squad opens in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6.