The Suicide Squad and Loki are the most anticipated superhero productions of the year

The Suicide Squad has become the most anticipated film in the compendium scheduled by Marvel and DC this 2021, and it should not surprise us. Through his advancements, James Gunn has shown how hard he has worked to fulfill this project and we can look forward to great things. It is surprising that not even the tapes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have beaten him in expectations, so The Suicide Squad It could become one of the highest grossing films of the next few months, although a Disney Plus series has been noticed and is also highly anticipated, it is about Loki. Read on for all the details.

No one thought Suicide Squad – 25% of 2016 could have a sequel. David Ayer’s disastrous film was disowned from its first day on the bill, with the press and fans throwing all kinds of negative comments: hollow characters, a very poorly structured narrative development, completely empty promises. They were very bad times for the DC Extended Universe, a saga that began to lose the interest and hopes of fans around the world and that today suffers a bit through social networks. But things could be about to change forever.

According to the IMDb ranking of the most anticipated films from Marvel and DC, The Suicide Squad ranks # 1 followed by Black Widow, The Batman, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Thor: Love and Thunder. It is clear that James Gunn left very good impressions on the public with the trailers released in recent weeks and that very soon we could have before us a really good film about some of DC’s most famous antiheroes and villains. If everything goes well, Gunn It could make a really deep impression on DCEU consumers.

The Suicide Squad will bring back some characters seen in Suicide Squad, played by the same actors, of course. Examples of the above are Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), and Captain Boomerang (Joel Courtney). Among the new additions are Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and Brian Durlin (Michael Rooker).

On the other hand we have Loki, the Disney Plus series that with a single trailer and some images has unleashed madness among Marvel consumers. Now everyone wants to witness the new adventure of the god of lies with Tom Hiddleston, a character who has distinguished himself as one of the MCU’s most beloved antiheroes, in part thanks to his magnificent chemistry with his brother Thor. The lords of Marvel Studios have granted him a solo adventure for him and fans are eager to know what the character is up to. We hope your journey will have a high impact on phase 4 of the MCU in general. Fans want to see a lot more of Loki.

¿The Suicide Squad Y Loki will they arrive to save the superhero industry in 2021? The Marvel series that have been released on Disney Plus so far have passed without so much pain but without so much glory on the platform, so we hope that Loki be the exception to the rule, with an exciting journey that shows us the talents of your creative team when it comes to storytelling. In the case of The Suicide Squad we have no doubt that it will be great, because James Gunn He has a sharp wit and a great talent for irreverence.

