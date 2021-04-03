‘The Suicide Squad’ already has a second trailer

Very few days ago we were able to see the first trailer of The Suicide Squad. The Twitter account of James Gunn He did not stop then injecting hype into the launch of this advance, sharing posters with some of the film’s characters, and it was this same account that a few hours ago has revealed a new trailer by surprise, screened until then in American cinemas. This, contrary to the one we already saw, in format “Green band”: which means no swearing or blood, but the badass humor of the creator of Guardians of the Galaxy he remains despite everything, and takes advantage of the appearance of other characters to find new ways to awaken laughter.

Thus, in this second preview we can better know Polka-Dot Man, an enigmatic character from David Dastmalchian, and the Ratcatcher of Daniela melchior, which, judging by these images, has exactly the power that its name predicted. There are also more Harley Quinn in charge of an exultant Margot robbie, more Peacemaker with a John Cena much crazier than the previous trailer pointed out (with its now famous beach joke and penises), and more Bloodsport on account of the spectacular weapons it carries Idris Elba. Of course, there is not so much King Shark, perhaps because with him in between there would be no way to respect the allocation for all audiences.

The trailer contains a lot of previously seen footage, but also many new scenes that consolidate the tremendous desire we have to see the film. The Suicide Squad debuts this June 30th in Spain, and a week later it will hit both US theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. Take a look at their latest trailer.