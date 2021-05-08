The Suicide Squad (2021) Does it have a post-credits scene?

Director James Gunn has revealed if the Suicide Squad movie has a post-credits scene and the response is surprising.

As usual in superhero movies or comic book characters, you have to stay until the end of the credits just in case they add some material between the names of all those who have worked on the film. So knowing in advance can save us some time and James Gunn has revealed if The Suicide Squad has post-credits scene or not.

Director of The Suicide Squad has confirmed that there will be not one but three post-credits scenes in the films, it must be remembered that in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the director James Gunn added up to five post-credits scenes. So we will have to be very attentive and that nobody moves from the seats in the cinemas until all the letters pass.

He also revealed that they did not do re-recordings because everything they shot has been used for the film. “We didn’t do a single trailer shot or any post-production footage. Outside of Christopher Nolan, that almost never happens. If it happens, in superhero movies. “

What is the movie about?

Official synopsis:

“There is a high security prison called Belle reve, where criminals prefer to join a team to perform impossible missions, rather than stay in that place. This is how the suicide squad has been formed, which must travel to the island of Corto Maltés, which is full of militants and guerrilla forces. Although the most dangerous are still his teammates ”.

The Suicide Squad movie has an upscale cast headed by Margot robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), John Cena (Peacemaker), Jai courtney (Captain Boomerang), Joaquin Cosío (General Mateo Suarez), Nathan fillion (TDK), Joel kinnaman (Rick Flag), Mayling Ng (Mongal), Flula borg (Javelin), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Juan Diego Botto (Moon), Storm reid (Tyla), Pete davidson (Blackguard), Taika waititi, Alice braga (SolSoria), Steve Agee (King Shark / John Economos), Daniela melchior (Ratcatcher II), Peter capaldi (Thinker), Jennifer holland (Emilia Harcourt), Michael rooker (Savant) and Sylvester Stallone (voice King Shark).

The Suicide Squad will storm theaters on August 6, 2021.