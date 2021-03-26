the Suez canal ship, in real time

A ship is stranded in the Suez Canal. And not just any one. The Ever Given, one of the largest freighters in the world, has had problems and has ended up running aground at a vital point in the Suez Canal, blocking all maritime traffic.

Given its size, its wingspan, and the position in which it is, the tasks to get the ship out of your quagmire are, for the moment, useless. The Suez Canal is one of the most important maritime routes in the world, and the Ever Given situation is having an unprecedented impact on maritime traffic.

There are already 200 boats that are stopped in the canal waiting for navigation to resume. And many of the raw materials they carry will not reach their destination. Some on time, others never because they contain perishable items.

With the canal plugged by the Ever Given, the ships that have their route fixed by Suez have two alternatives. Wait (and the time is not known) or take the long way to South Africa. Either option is costly, both in terms of time and financial loss and fuel consumption.

Right now, Egyptian tugboats, dredging machines, and operators are in a race against time for the Ever Given to resume its navigation.

The situation is so alarming as unpublished.

How to see the situation on the Suez Canal in real time with Ever Given

Although we live in the age of streaming, unfortunately there is no live stream on the Ever Given situation. The deliming work is being impressive, and it will undoubtedly be something to remember for the future of maritime navigation.

However, if you are interested in seeing the evolution of the Suez Canal situation there are some alternatives. And not only regarding the Ever Given, also with the more than 200 boats waiting at the entrance to the canal.

The best tool right now to see the evolution of the situation is MyShipTracking. It is a website similar to Flight Radar, although given the navigation circumstances, everything is a little slow that if we looked at an airplane. The same can be done with VesselFinder, which also updates much faster:

The rest of the options that remain is to attend to the updates of the Suez Port Authority, which from time to time updates the information regarding the status of Ever Given.

