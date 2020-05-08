The brand describes it as a “splendid” car and very important to it

At first it was said that it would be presented in 2020

The model that will replace the Citroën C5 is on the way, and following the roadmap planned for years will largely derive from the CXperience Concept that was unveiled during the 2016 Paris Motor Show.

In 2018 Citroën said that the substitute the C5 It would be ready in 2020, something that has no sign of being fulfilled. However, that does not mean that the signing of the two chevrons has abandoned the project. Rather the opposite, in fact. The replacement of the sedan is on the way, as confirmed by the director of product and strategy of Citroën, Laurence Hansen. “Believe us, the car exists and it is splendid. It is a really important car for us,” Hansen said in statements collected by Autonews Europe.

Since the production of the Citroën C5 in 2018 rumors about his replacement have been constant. The only thing that is clear is that the French manufacturer has in mind that it has to present a vehicle that surprises. Recall that a couple of years ago, the former product manager for Citroën, curiously named Xavier Peugeot, said the brand needed to reinvent the saloon segment to “make them look modern and attractive as an SUV. If your sedan is classic or traditional, I’m afraid you’re in trouble.”

It remains to be seen which path it takes Citroën. For years it has been rumored that the base of the new C5 will be the CXperience Concept that was presented in the 2016 Paris Motor Show, although a slightly higher vehicle than a conventional sedan is also not ruled out. In any case, the only thing that seems certain is that it will be built on the platform EMP2 PSA, the same that sees the birth of the Peugeot 508.

Saloons the size of Citroën C5 have clearly lost ground to the SUV. For example, in Europe alone there was a 14% drop in sales in 2019 to reach 403,922 units.

