The HBO series left a huge gap that no current series has been able to fill. Programs like ‘The Witcher’ have tried, but it doesn’t come close to how great it was in its first few seasons. But it was a matter of time for a story to come based on a book loved by many and with an unprecedented production and this will come thanks to the fact that a director of ‘Game of Thrones’ will pilot ‘Ringworld’.

Written by Larry Niven and published in 1970, this science fiction story tells the exploits of Louis Wu who reaches 200 years of life in the year 2850 A.D. Bored with humans, he meets those who become his mission companions as they make their way to Ringworld, a spinning ring-shaped space station built by aliens that is 186 million miles in diameter.

Two important minds are behind this. First, a director of ‘Game of Thrones’ will pilot ‘Ringworld’, this is Alamn Tylor, himself the one who directed the not-so-loved MCU production, ‘Thor: Dark World’, But it should not be remembered that he was behind the first seasons of the HBO series, so you have to give him credit. Akiva Goldman will be the writer and producer of the pilot, if you do not recognize him by name, surely if you will for his work in ‘A Beautiful Mind’ and ‘Batman & Robin’.

“Alan Taylor is attached to directAnd hopefully that will become a real set of moving images, but God knows, “Goldsman told Collider.

Since 2013 he has been working on a project with this work, with Michel Perry in command in a series of four hours. But Amazon knows that this work is worth much more than that and went with the best to give a quality product. So far ‘Ringworld’ does not have a release date, but we will keep you posted.