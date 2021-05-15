The successful Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 would have an updated version to 2021, and these would be its characteristics | Technology

Xiaomi could be preparing the relaunch of the Redmi Note 8 in its 2021 version, retaining many of its features but with more advanced hardware.

One of the flagship phones of the Xiaomi brand, the Redmi Note 8, could have an updated version to 2021 if the latest information that has appeared turns out to be true, and it would be a very interesting commercial movement.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is one of the great devices that the Chinese brand has launched, however, we gave the pro version a notable in our analysis, in a mid-range device but with certain high-end features and that it has provided enough sales.

And it is that despite the fact that the Redmi Note 8 already appeared two years ago on the market, and we already have the Note 10 series for sale, it could be relaunched this year. Specifically, a Xiaomi mobile has passed certification in the FFC, under the model number M1908C3JGG.

According to the leaker Kacper skrzypek, the Redmi Note 8 2021 has been confirmed by one of Xiaomi’s pages, although it has not specified which page it refers to.

Is this device going to be a Redmi Note 8 for 2021 …? Just appeared on FCC. MTK Helio G85, 4k mAh, MIUI 12.5. pic.twitter.com/E1AMSGJqPs – Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) May 13, 2021

Another informant, the Twitter account XiaomiUI, has also referred to this hypothetical model as an updated Redmi Note 8, adding that the device would have 22.5W fast charging support, a quad-camera setup with 48MP main sensor, and up to 128GB of storage.

📲 New #Redmi device spotted on FCC. It is probably 2021 version of # RedmiNote8 and have MTK G85 CPU. #bilobahttps: //t.co/yYUYoqEjTh pic.twitter.com/rtGEhfAayV – Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) May 13, 2021

According to the documentation of the FFC, this supposed Redmi Note 8 2021 would come equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 4,000 mAh battery and MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The device would launch in select markets, including Europe.

Originally the successful one with Redmi Note 8 appeared with screen specifications at FullHD + resolution, rear fingerprint scanner, headphone jack and a microSD card slot. In this way it would keep its main points, but upgrade the hardware with a more advanced processor, more RAM and greater storage capacity.