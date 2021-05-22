The successful Abarth 1000 SP from 1966 reborn for 2021

Today, Abarth it has been relegated to selling the high-performance side of the Fiat 500 under the surname 595; the 124 Spider left us in 2020. However, in the 1950s and 1960s, the Scorpion firm was known throughout Europe thanks to numerous victories achieved by its cars. We are talking about Fiat and Alfa Romeo models tuned by Carlo Abarth to be the best in their field, light machines built by hand and tuned to be the benchmark of the group.

One of the most awarded was the Abarth 1000 SP (Sport Prototype). In 1966, the Milanese engineer Mario Colucci designed this two-seater, one of the best in Abarth history. This was based on a tubular chassis with a minimalist design and a modest four-cylinder engine. Despite the very limited production of only a few copies, in the Old Continent it became a very beloved car. To celebrate its 55th anniversary and rethink the winning formula in the 21st century, Abarth honors it with the technically “new” 1000 SP.

Yes, it is called the same. And yes, it also continues with a simple design language, albeit with a modern twist that ensures better aerodynamics and improved ergonomics. Abarth says that this reinterpretation of new invoice respects the three fundamental principles of the original car: smooth shapes, worked aerodynamics and rideability. Coincidentally, these are premises that were already fulfilled by one of the vehicles that the group had among its ranks until relatively recently, the Alfa Romeo 4C, specifically the Spider body.

If you have ever seen a 4C live and direct, you will know that it is small. Now take a look at the 1000 SP Concept versus the original 1000 SP in these photos. The latter seems in fact a project of The Little Car Company, the guys who have made the Bugatti Baby II, the Aston Martin DB5 Junior, and the Tamiya Wild One MAX. But beyond the size, and without having to shell out a fortune, Stellantis engineers had no way of changing the central dimensions of the donor vehicle. The result is a pretty good job.

In general, the most recognizable style cues of the original model are translated. There are no practicable lights, but modern units echo the originals, and the front hood features the same large horizontal slot along with 20 perpendicular slots behind. There is a retro-looking black roll ring behind the seats, and bodywork and side window glass have been remodeled to imitate the voluptuous curves of the old model equipped with an aluminum suit. Design and function go hand in hand.

Beneath the elegant skin, we find the heart of Alfa Romeo’s 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. That translates to a power of 241 hp and a torque of 350 Nm, making it a much more energetic alternative to the original SP, which had just 105 hp coming from a 1-liter atmospheric tetra-cylinder block. Abarth does not reveal details such as acceleration times or top speed, but the starting 4C Spider did the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds and reached a maximum of 257 km / h.

However, the more powerful engine is not the only major improvement. The tubular structure of the original car gives way to a new hybrid skeleton made up of a central cell made of carbon fiber and an aluminum front. Multi-link front suspension and an advanced MacPherson set-up at the rear should also make the concept easier to carry at high speed through corners. After all, the Alfa Romeo 4C is already a highly convincing car to drive fast; not so much for a walk.

Stellantis declares that it is only manufacturing a brand new Abarth 1000 SP, which will be used at major classic-themed events in the fall. But considering that the Alfa Romeo 4C was a small sales flop, we do not expect this model to go into production. A shame, because motoring enthusiasts would not look down on it.

Source: FCA Heritage

Photo gallery:

Photos