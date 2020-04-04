Singer, songwriter, painter, poet, and filmmaker, Luis Eduardo Aute He was a multi-faceted creator and author of songs that are part of the heritage of Spanish author song, in which he stood out along with figures such as Joan Manuel Serrat, Joaquín Sabina or Paco Ibáñez.

Born in Manila (Philippines) on September 13, 1943, at the age of eleven he moved to Madrid. He began musically as guitarist for the groups “Los Tigres”, “Los Pekeniques” and “Los Sonor”, until, At 17, he debuted as a singer-songwriter in the Spanish Television program (TVE) “Jump to fame”.

Although his pictorial facet is less known, he also developed it very early and in 1960 he exhibited his paintings for the first time at the Alcón Gallery in Madrid.

Their first album was titled “Dialogues by Rodrigo and Jimena“And included songs like”Roses in the sea” Y “Hallelujah # 1”, Which Massiel had previously made popular.

In 1968 he released “24 short songs” and during the 70s he recorded seven albums. “Rito” (1973) was followed by “Espuma” (1974), “Babel” (1975) and “Forgesound” (1976), with songs written by Jesús Munárriz and the collaboration of Forges, Rosa León and Teddy Bautista.

“Sarcófago” (1977) closed the trilogy of love and death, along with “Rito” and “Espuma”; and then came “Albanta” (1978) and “De par en par” (1979).

“Albalanta” was a turning point in his career and included the famous “Al alba” that Aute had composed years before inspired by the latest Franco executions. The first to sing it was Rosa León, who dedicated it in her concerts to those sentenced to death.

His production of the 1980s was captured in the works “Alma” (1980), the last of the trilogy about love and life, along with “Albanta” and “De par en par”; “Fugue” (1982); and the double “Entre Amigos” (1983), which was the National Disco Award.

“Body to Body” (1984) followed; “Nudo” (1985), the last of the trilogy of songs of love and madness (with “Fuga” and “Carne a cuerpo”); the double “20 love songs and a desperate poem” (1986); the double “Temple” (1987) and “Seconds out” (1989).

“Ufff!” Were born in the 1990s (1991), the Golden Record “Slowly” (1992), twice performed on a tour with Silvio Rodríguez “Mano a mano” (1993), “Animal Uno” (1995), “Alevosía” (1995) and the double “Aire / Invisible” (1998).

With the turn of the century he published “Alas y balas” (2002) and the following year a new recording of all his songs began, of which three double volumes have been edited so far under the title “Autorretratos” (Sony).

In March 2007 he published the album “A día de hoy”, with unpublished songs and two years later he released “Memorable cuerpo”, a compilation of the best songs from his four decades as a musician.

In 2010 he released “Intemperie”, again with unpublished songs, and two years later, “The boy who looked at the sea”, an album with twelve new songs that was accompanied by a DVD with the movie “The boy and the basilisk”, drawn and made by the author himself from a photograph of his childhood.

That same year he collaborated with María Dolores Pradera on his album “Gracias a tú”, performing the bolero “Caminemos” as a duo.

In his plastic facet Aute is the author of a voluminous figurative production, mainly pictorial but also sculptural.

In 1974 he obtained the first prize for painting at the Mostra Fondazione Michetti, in Italy.

In 1983, the Kreisler-2 room hosted a score of large-format paintings about couple conflicts, grouped under the title of “Passion”, and in 1986 presented a sample of religious iconography, part of which included the year next in his double LP “Temple”.

Some of his works have traveled to international fairs such as the Paris Biennale (1964), the Sao Paolo Biennale (67), or ARCO in several editions, and more recently, between 2004 and 2010, he made a traveling retrospective exhibition entitled “Transfiguraciones” took his work throughout Spain and some Latin American countries.

Regarding the cinema, Already in the 1960s he left his university studies after fifteen days to go to Paris, where he was credited to the assistant director of the Joseph L. Mankiewicz film “Cleopatra” (1963) and also to Jean Luc Goddard and Luis Malle, among others.

Aute is the author of several short films and the animated feature film “A dog called Pain”, nominated for the Goya in 2002 and selected at festivals such as San Sebastián, Valladolid and Havana.

He also composed soundtracks for films by Jaime Chávarri, Luis García Berlanga or Fernando Fernán Gómez, among others.

As a poet he has published fifteen books, the first “The Mathematics of the Mirror” (1975), followed by “Songs and Poems” (1976); “Liturgy of Disorder” (1978); “Songs” (1980); and “Luis Eduardo Aute, body of crime” (1999).

In “Body of Crime” (2004), he brought together the lyrics of his 300 compositions for the first time and ten years later he updated it -the number already reached 400- in “Claroscuros y otros pentimientos”.

“AnimaLhada” (2005) brings together the books “AnimaLuno”, “AnimaLdos” and “AnimaL3D”, a series that he later completed with “AnimaLhito” (2007); and last March “The sixth animal” (Espasa) came to light, with more than 250 poems and pieces divided by chapters that review its trajectory from its birth.

In 2015 a new generation of musicians -Xoel López, Leiva, Depedro, Rubén Pozo, Soleá Morente, among others- dedicated the tribute album “Giralunas” to him, in which they covered their most famous songs.

The following year and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his first studio recording, he organized the “La Gira Luna” tour, which started with a recital at the National Auditorium of Mexico and led him to tour Spain with 15 concerts, one of them on June 21 in Madrid within the framework of a solidarity initiative to help refugees.

On August 8 of that year he suffered a heart attack and was in a coma for 48 days. He recovered slowly and in 2018 his classmates gave him a tribute concert.

About twenty artists, including Joaquín Sabina, Joan Manuel Serrat, Silvio Rodríguez and Ana Belén, came together on a “historic” night to send encouragement to the most human “animal”.

Married since 1968 to Marichu Rosado, the couple had three children.

(With information from EFE)