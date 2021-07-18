The successes and red flags of F1’s first sprint race

It was always going to be difficult for the first Formula 1 sprint qualifying race to live up to the expectations that had been created in the previous weeks.

Hopes of a 100km long race, with the drivers fighting wheel-to-wheel for the top positions freed from concerns about tire and fuel degradation, were unlikely to materialize.

However, the first sprint competition in Silverstone it can be seen as a creditable first test, even though it has offered some warning signs of potential trouble on the horizon if it becomes commonplace.

On the bright side, there was good action on the track, and it was a race in which the drivers did not sit around waiting for a pit stop to offer them a chance to overtake.

At the front, of course, what happened Carlos Sainz He had predicted it would be before the weekend: a brilliant diversion for seven curves and then it turned into a procession.

Max Verstappen’s aggressive maneuvers on the first lap and Lewis Hamilton’s audacious attempt to attack his Red Bull rival at Copse from the outside were brilliant to see – and probably something you wouldn’t expect in a regular two-hour GP.

The show was saved by the brilliance of Fernando Alonso, who started on soft tires at the start and moved from 11th on the grid to fifth after the first lap.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

With the fight for the top four more or less stabilized from that point on, all attention turned to Alonso, who tried valiantly to contain the drivers behind him.

It was the kind of difference in strategy rarely seen in a regular Formula 1 race, because stints are typically much longer than the 17 laps in which the sprint was contested. Alonso would never have gone soft on a normal Sunday, because he would have stopped early and ruined his career options.

What will be especially fascinating is to see if the very close crossover point between soft and medium for the Silverstone sprint catches up elsewhere.

Because if the soft had not been an option (and remember that Valtteri Bottas could not benefit much from it), then the sprint test would certainly have been much less exciting.

The arrival of the sprint was not only due to the hope of putting on a brilliant 30-minute show on a Saturday afternoon.

Like the boss of F1, Ross Brawn, has repeated in recent weeks, the change of format was aimed at improving the entire race weekend, with a central point on each day. That means a qualifying on Friday, a sprint on Saturday and a main race on Sunday.

Friday of British GP It showed, without a doubt, that the change encouraged the first day of training.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, waves to fans

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The joy of the public to see Hamilton get a pole (which was not such) was evident on Friday. In terms of commitment, the attention that existed in the Formula 1 it was certainly bigger compared to a two free practice Friday.

But the thing to keep in mind is that the Silverstone weekend has had the benefit of the novelty factor. Hamilton’s pole position, and George Russell’s entry into Q3, were the highlight because they were something new in a race with an audience capable of supporting local heroes.

What we can’t say yet is whether the intensity and value of Friday’s qualifying could drop massively in the future if teams realize that grid positions for the sprint race don’t matter as much.

If the main competitive difference between the teams is getting good starts and good first laps, then the drivers could stop worrying about what happens on Friday.

And as soon as the drivers say, “I don’t care that I qualified fourth, I know the sprint race changes everything,” then the fans will quickly get that message across and defuse the action on Friday themselves.

However, one of the advantages of Friday’s change for fans is that the lack of practice time means there is a greater opportunity for teams to get the set-up wrong.

The Parc ferme rules mean that the drivers are locked into their setup from Friday afternoon, which means there is only one session to decide their approach for the weekend.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

In Red Bull’s case, its dominance in Friday’s opening practice convinced it to stick with a high downforce setup. Like rival Mercedes, they have chosen to remove the wing and seek speed in a straight line, this means that Verstappen is on board with something that they knew was not ideal. This type of risk can be good for providing entertainment.

The rules of the parc ferme have led, as Verstappen feared, the consequence of making the last free practice session a bit redundant on Saturday morning. It cannot be used as a session to make configuration changes to the car, so it is, in effect, simply an opportunity to check the life of the tires.

At Silverstone, the thin margins between the soft tire and the medium meant there was a value in teams getting their cars out and seeing the best way forward, with Williams’ head of vehicle performance Dave Robson admitting that he was “quite impressed by the number of races the teams did in FP2.” But on circuits where the softest tire can easily last the entire sprint race, what will be gained by putting extra mileage on the engines and on the race car?

What we don’t know yet is what impact today’s sprint race show will have on the main grand prix.

With the parc ferme rules in place, and with the drivers willing to go out on the same medium tires, there is little reason to believe that in terms of pace there will be any difference.

Fans already know that Red Bull looks too fast in the corners for Hamilton to keep a close eye on, so the only hope for a change on Sunday is for strategy to come into play. Does this make things more or less exciting than if we had made it to the full race today?

If we take a look at the finish order of the sprint race, we will see that there were no big changes, as only Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen won a lot.

Qualification position Friday Driver Sprint position Difference 2 Max Verstappen 1 +1 1 Lewis Hamilton 2 -1 3 Valtteri Bottas 3 = 4 Charles Leclerc 4 = 6 Lando Norris 5 +1 7 Daniel Ricciardo 6 +1 11 Fernando Alonso 7 +4 10 Sebastian Vettel 8 +2 8 George Russell 9 -1 13 Esteban Ocon 10 +3 9 Carlos Sainz 11 -2 12 Pierre Gasly 12 = 17 Kimi Raikkonen 13 +4 15 Lance Stroll 14 +1 14 Antonio Giovinazzi 15 -1 16 Yuki Tsunoda 16 = 18 Nicholas Latifi 17 +1 19 Mick Schumacher 18 +1 20 Nikita Mazepin 19 +1 5 Sergio Perez 20 -15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The biggest loser has been Sergio Pérez, whose spin has relegated him to the bottom of the grid. Now it looks like he will start from the pitlane on Sunday as Red Bull can make setup changes to the car to help him move forward.

But it’s hard to judge the value of sprint races based on the fact that drivers are big losers and fall behind. Is F1 really better if, for example, Verstappen or Hamilton came out behind on Sunday and with little hope of challenging their rivals up front?

One of the big debates on social media over the weekend has been about messages and names. F1 has been particularly careful not to call the sprint race a “race.” In the FIA ​​regulations, it is known as sprint qualification. F1’s owners, Liberty Media, have labeled it “F1 Sprint.” But for fans, it’s the kind of nonsense marketing language that just shakes them up.

As F1 media interviewer Jenson Button quite aptly told Verstappen, as he kept stumbling not to say the R-word: “I don’t want to call it a race, but it was a race …”

Then the discussions about whether the pole position of the 2021 British Grand Prix should be credited to Verstappen or Hamilton will go on forever.

In FIA terms, it is the Dutchman who starts from pole after winning sprint qualifying and obtaining the right to start first in Sunday’s race. For many fans (including Verstappen himself, and Sebastian Vettel), it should be Hamilton who has the credit for what he did on Friday in qualifying …

“The pole should be deserved by a fast lap, that for me is a proper pole position,” said Verstappen.

After all, it can be argued that the sprint race is effectively just the first stint of the grand prix proper, but with an automatic red flag after 17 laps with a restart the next day.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 3rd position, tour the circuit in the victory lap truck after Sprint Qualifying

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

It is not yet known whether sprint racing is the future of F1, but what is clear is that the sport has done the right thing by experimenting and trying something new. It has given fans and the media a lot to talk about; and that can only be a victory for F1.

As McLaren CEO Zak Brown said on Saturday morning: “I think what has worked well is that it has gotten people talking about the weekend and the format.”

Ultimately, that piques interest, and whether people are in favor of what they are watching or not, it has given people a reason to tune in on Friday like they might not have done before, and I think everything the world will see the sprint race. “

“You are never going to have a unanimous opinion on which is the correct answer. But so far I like what I have seen, because it has created conversation.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2nd position, congratulate each after Sprint Qualifying

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images