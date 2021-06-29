The success story behind two self-published writers

Reading a Kindle at sunset. (Photo: AMAZON)

Ten years ago, Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), Amazon’s self-publishing service, arrived to revolutionize the publishing landscape.

Although its birth brought with it a certain bad reputation, since this option seemed intended for amateur, beginner or second-rate writers, the passage of time has consolidated it as a powerful alternative for those who have a story to tell and want to make their work public without depend on a publisher.

At KDP today there is already room for novice authors who are looking for a tool to jump into the pool and established authors who want to maintain ownership of their digital rights, in addition to being a quarry for large publishers.

“I think the publishers perceive us and that in fact we are already allies. Without a doubt, more than a publishing industry, there is a cultural ecosystem that is enriched by the participation of many actors and here we all play a very important role ”, says Andrea Pasino, Head of KDP (Kindle Direct Publishing) for France, Italy and Spain.

Parallel to the growth of self-publishing, the Amazon Storyteller Literary Award, for authors who publish in Spanish through KDP, has become a benchmark in the world of writing.

The established adventure writer Fernando Gamboa was a finalist in the contest in 2014 and is now one of the members of the jury. Jury that last year recognized the newcomer Raquel G. Osende as a brilliant finalist. Two success stories in the world of self-publishing that confirm that this is already a more than viable option for writers.

Fernando Gamboa: “I started selling like churros”

The writer Fernando Gamboa (Photo: FERNANDO GAMBOA)

“I came from the normal publishing world, but my experience was not very good. It was a little …

