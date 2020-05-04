After the premiere of Joker, a film directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, thousands and thousands of analyzes came to light, some criticizing the cinematography and others talking more about the story. In all of these a subject was always present, psychology, since it plays a key role in the life of Arthur Fleck. The soundtrack was no exception, as although not many saw it, the music is full of psychological messages.

To begin, we must remember, in broad strokes, how the life of Arthur Fleck developed. In the first part, Fleck is presented to us as a good and innocent man, without prejudice and eager to fulfill his dreams. As the film progresses, Arthur gradually leaves that innocence aside, and for different reasons, highlighting the oppression of society, his life begins to have overtones of depression and anguish. Realizing that recognition can be achieved by being bad, we see the third Arthur Fleck, that man who is the antithesis of the first, a man who, although his head is full of wickedness, is now self-confident, showing an air of greatness and heroism.

Now, we have to meet Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer of this work of art. Hildur is a 37-year-old Icelandic composer and cellist, started studying music at age 5 and fell in love with the cello, an instrument she has played to date. From that moment he did not stop playing, taking part in tours with bands like Mum, Sunn O and The Knife. As time went by, he became one of the most sought-after cello in the world, collaborating with musicians of the stature of Ryuichi Sakamoto and Ben Frost. Even before composing, he played on soundtracks such as Prisioneros, Sicario, El renacido or La Arrival.

His career took a turn with the arrival of his first son, since he decided to stop playing and dedicate himself fully to composition, it was there when he immersed himself in the cinema, and saw music in a totally different way, since in his compositions tried to capture a feeling in each of the notes he wrote, immersing himself in a concept of the German musicologist, Christian Schubart, “Characteristics of the keys”.

What are the “Characteristics of shades”?

For some centuries, the great musical geniuses (Mozart, Chopin, Beethoven, Bach, etc.), have wondered what musical notes sound like, trying to give a type of sensation to each one. It was not until the 18th century that Christian Schubart elaborated his treatise called “Characteristics of keys”, one of the documents that have been best accepted and most relevant in the history of music.

Broadly speaking, Schubart’s treatise hypothesizes that flat tones are melancholic, while sharp tones are strong and passionate, while unaltered tones are simple and innocent. In order not to describe each one, we are going to know 3 tones that are the ones that matter to us in this analysis:

C Major: Totally pure. Its characteristics are innocent, simple, straightforward.

D Major: Tone of triumph, hallelujah, war cry, jubilee of victory.

My Flat: Anxiety, despair, melancholy in its darkest and darkest state.

After learning about Hildur’s Arthur story and “Key Features”, it’s time to analyze the film’s title track, “Defeated Clown” with those tools.

‘Defeated Clown’ has a great psychological load from start to finish, as it explains in each note the story of Arthur Fleck in Joker. The song is in the key of C minor (although it has some alterations). It begins in a C major, that if we review the “Characteristics of the tones” we realize that it is a pure and innocent sound, just as they present us with Fleck in the first minutes.

Before returning to the tonic (as is the custom in western compositions), he goes through a E flat that according to Schubart shows anxiety and melancholy, lighting up the darkest and most somber feelings of a person, just what happens when Fleck begins to realize of the oppression in which he lives.

Finally, and what is undoubtedly the biggest indication that this is true, the song never returns to the tonic, why? Simply, because Arthur never returns to be the same as before, on the contrary, security and victory are the feelings he embodies when he becomes a Joker, the same sensations that emanates from a D major, tone to which the song arrives.

As we can see, Hildur Guðnadóttir is simply a genius, he analyzed every detail of the guide to achieve a masterpiece, a work that in addition to being musically beautiful, has a gigantic weight in one of the best productions of the year.