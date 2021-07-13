The success of Avatar on Netflix convinced Nickelodeon to meet with the creators to expand the series – Tomatazos

In a few days it will be thirteen years since the last chapter of [entity_embed style=”link-tomatometro” id_entity=”480530″][Temporada] Avatar: The Last Airbender: Book 3 (3)[/entity_embed]. December will mark 7 years since the last of The Legend of Korra – 100%, spin-off and sequel to the last show, was released. For many years it seemed that Nickelodeon had no interest in having anything to do with this franchise so beloved by fans.

One day it was announced that Netflix had taken advantage of this to get the rights and produce a live-action series based on the show with everything and the creators on board. Sadly, they and Netflix had creative differences and they dropped out of the project. That put fans of the original show on alert. Many expect this to be another disaster, as was the first live-action adaptation.

That said, something suddenly happened that no one expected. In February, the creation of a new Nickelodeon division called Avatar Studios was announced that would focus on expanding the franchise. We know that the movies and series they develop will appear on the channel of the same name, but also on Paramount Plus. It makes sense that the company is looking to create an exclusive to attract new subscribers. This is how the ecosystem of streaming services works.

The real question is why did they choose Avatar after so many years of neglect and contempt? The answer is Netflix. It must be remembered that Netflix uploaded all three seasons of the original series and soon they showed that they are as popular as ever, if not more. In fact, that motivated Paramount Plus by uploading all four seasons of Korra in their service and they were a success. That’s what Nickelodeon’s CEO and Chairman Brian Robbins revealed in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter (via IndieWire):

Avatar: The Last Airbender was a series that ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon and was never a great show, but it had an incredible fanbase. We licensed that series to Netflix and it blew up. So we uploaded the Avatar spin-off, The Legend of Korra to Paramount Plus and it was a hit. That’s what led to our new relationship and bringing the creators of Avatar back to Nickelodeon to create Avatar Studios. We are now on the way to implementing a strategy to establish a full franchise, creating Avatar movies and spin-offs.

It is interesting that streaming is becoming the ideal space to revive series and movies in which the studios had no faith. The other great example is the Snyder Cut, of course. Hopefully Nickelodeon knows how to take advantage of this franchise now that it is giving it a second chance. Fans are more than willing to show the studio that they are interested in this franchise.

On the other hand, the CEO revealed that it is not the only Nickelodeon series that has benefited from being in the Netflix catalog. The other is icarly. We all know about the Paramount Plus revival, but the executive thinks that the success of the original series on Netflix is ​​what helped it do very well:

The second example, which actually paid off this month, is iCarly. We knew we were going to reboot iCarly, it only took us a while to put it together. Once we knew it was up and running, we licensed a season or two of iCarly to Netflix and it exploded with new kids discovering it for the first time and fans who grew up on the show rediscovered it. Demand for the new show grew so strongly that when it debuted it led to iCarly being, while not the most successful show on Paramount Plus, but one of the most successful.

It is something we already knew; studios use Netflix to test the success of its intellectual properties. It’s something that benefits everyone involved in the long run.

