the substitute for Zidane, Ramos, Mbappé, the Super League, the stadium works …

The Real Madrid It is, possibly, the most schizophrenic sports entity in the world, both due to its relevance and due to the continuous fluctuations in its state of mind. Capable of being kings of Europe and be continually questioned, or be praised without gaining anything for fighting to the end. All this promoted with a well-lubricated media apparatus, either for or against.

One of the figures that provokes the most sensations is Florentino Pérez. The white president never draws, or wins by a landslide or loses in a resounding way, but he usually comes out well from crises … until now. The open letter by Zinedine Zidane after their farewell they have made it clear that juggling with so many open fronts is getting out of hand.

The new coach

Zidane has gotten off the boat, in his words, because Real Madrid I no longer gave him the confidence he needed. The continuous leaks (of which he has also participated when it has been good for him, like everyone else) about his future in the midst of fighting for sporting goals have made him leave the team for the third time.

Pérez considers this a betrayal (and they do it three times, two as a coach), leaving him an important ‘brown’: finding a replacement. Allegri is already tired of waiting and has agreed to return to the Juventus, where he reached his highest levels of success as a coach, and the list is getting smaller and smaller.

Antonio Conte left the Inter de Milan champion, aware that Florentino already tested him in the past, while Mauricio Pochettino He does not look with bad eyes to find a place at the Bernabéu if he manages to leave PSG where he has not achieved the planned successes. In the bedroom, Raul Gonzalez, about which there are doubts about whether he is ready for such a challenge … especially since it is a bullet in the chamber for Florentino that he still does not want to spend.

The Ramos case is entrenched … but it is not the only one: the exit operation

Due to his preponderance in the team, he is the one who is taking all the spotlights, but Sergio Ramos He is by no means the only one who has the door more than open. The captain neither renews nor leaves, stays one month for the contract to end and the offer (one year and 10% less salary) falters, since staying out of the Eurocup has left him in shock by the unexpected.

But like Ramos there are other players who are not guaranteed their future, far from it: Lucas Vázquez, Marcelo, Asensio, Isco, Varane … And that’s not counting the loans that return, like Gareth Bale, Martin Odegaard or Dani ceballos.

Florentino Pérez could use very well to have a sports director, beyond Jose Angel Sanchez (CEO and executive arm), to resolve this.

The signings: Is Mbappé a feasible goal? And Haaland?

Few signings, if not any, would excite Real Madrid more in this situation than that of Kylian Mbappé. The renovation that the white club requires to once again be the reference and put fear on the international scene (even more so) requires a crack of his height. The French can’t wink anymore He only needs to say publicly that he wants to play for Real Madrid, but there are many stones on the way.

PSG has before it a dilemma: agree to sell it for a price close to the 100 million, less than half of its market valuation, or it will go in one year free and lose all the capital gain possible. Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Florentino Pérez have (had) a very fluid relationship and the operation will be negotiated between them.

If it is not possible to get hold of the Frenchman, the alternative (which is not bad) is Erling haaland… but Borussia Dortmund is not willing to negotiate. A busy summer is coming in the market.

They will not be the only possible ones. David Alaba is a renowned signing, and necessary to reinforce an area clearly in need, but it is just enough hope. It will come in handy in sports, but it is not one of the players who fill the stands.

The Superliga, Florentino’s messianic failed project

How is it possible that a financial institution of the magnitude of JP Morgan get mired in a project like the Super league? This is one of the basic questions that are apparently unanswered, but which is partly explained by the personal involvement of Florentino Pérez.

The resounding fiasco The project that came to save football has been focused as a personal failure of the white president. The consequences are yet to be seen, although the UEFA does not stop threatening to leave Real Madrid out, by Barcelona Yet the Juventus of their competitions if they do not give their arm to twist. And even if they do, they will have sequels.

In the ‘macrofutbolístico’ field, Florentino has to solve this ballot, which goes far beyond the merely sports: How much money is this attempted coup going to cost the ‘status quo’ of world football?

The new Bernabéu

The works of the new Santiago Bernabéu stadium they are still underway, but with some delay according to the planned schedule. If all goes well, stop late 2021 or early 2022 It will already be in optimal conditions for use, something that is very urgent for Florentino Pérez.

The foreseeable return that it aims to achieve is something that requires time, especially now with the very hesitant projections that exist in the post-pandemic phase. If the recovery goes well, the new white fiefdom will become a source of income. If you have to tighten your belt …