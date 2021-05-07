The submarine S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’ is already afloat, 15 days after launching

The submarine S-81 Isaac Peral has touched water for the first time this afternoon in Cartagena in a maneuver that has taken place at the Navantia shipyard weapons dock after the Royal Family attended the official launching ceremony of the ship on April 22.

The bad weather registered since the launch has delayed this complicated maneuver in the port of Cartagena, but finally this Friday crowds of curious people came to witness it from the Alfonso XII dock and the surroundings of the dock, clapping as the submarine touched the water, without completely submerging itself, since it is a complex operation that will last until the end of the year with various technical checks and the start-up of its propulsion system of its diesel and electric engines.

To undertake the maneuver, the submarine was placed last Wednesday in the floating dock. Throughout today, the necessary work has been carried out to put the submarine in the water safely and ready for tests.

So are the submarines of the S-80 series.Carlos Gámez

This Friday, the dike has moved to the pit, the place of the dock with the necessary draft to flood it. There it has submerged by flooding its ballasts, the submarine beginning to touch the water and, little by little, to float by itself, while Navantia and crew personnel carried out various safety checks inside the ship. Then, with the help of the pilots, the tugboats and pushers removed the submarine from the interior of the dock and transferred it to the weapons dock.

A safety milestone

The submarine lacks operational propulsion until the mooring port tests have been performed. “Launching is a safety milestone in the construction of the submarine and it is also a great event for Navantia and its professionals and for all those involved in this great project ”, said the president of the company, Ricardo Domínguez.

“All together, the Navy, the Ministry of Defense, Navantia and its collaborating industry are taking a qualitative leap in our strategic capabilities and our projection in the international market,” he added.

Together with the management of Navantia and the shipyard of Cartagena The Secretary of State for Defense, Esperanza Casteleiro, attended the maneuver and personnel of the General Directorate of Armament and Material (DGAM); in addition to those responsible for the Navy, headed by the Admiral Chief of Logistics Support (AJAL), Admiral Aniceto Rosique Nieto and the Admiral of the Cartagena Arsenal (ALARCART), Vice Admiral Pedro Luis de la Puente García-Ganges; as well as the president of the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI), Belén Gualda.

The S-81 submarine Isaac Peral was sponsored by the Princess of Asturias in a ceremony presided over by the King on April 22 and from now on, lThe port tests will allow checking all the ship’s systems, with various safety milestones, such as the shipment of diesel oil, the battery charge or the propulsion test on moorings. Sea trials will begin in the first quarter of 2022 and a year later it will be handed over to the Spanish Navy.