The subconscious | Health News

Our mind is a mystery that we are still discovering.

And we do it through science, neurology and also psychology. My daily work is to explore the minds of others, unique universes that keep all kinds of treasures inside.

One of the most mysterious things in the mind is the conscience, because we still don’t know where it sits, where it lives.

In order to work with the human mind every day (despite not knowing where consciousness lives), we can turn to different concepts that help us a lot …

BRAIN WAVES AND STATES OF CONSCIOUSNESS

Our brain works with electricity, with Energy. We can measure that energy with an electroencephalogram and 5 types of brain waves have been identified (for now), depending on their vibration (Lipton, B., 2016):

Delta waves (0.5-4 cycles per second or Hz): It is the frequency more low to which our brain works. Between birth and 2 years of age, the brain works at this very low frequency. It is a semi-hypnotic state where everything learned and captured is stored in the subconscious.

Theta waves (4-8 cycles per second or Hz): This frequency is the usual one in children of 2 and 6 years. It’s a semi-hypnotic state, so that what the child learns is stored in his subconscious. It is the moment when beliefs and behaviors that are observed in the environment are incorporated.

Alpha waves (8-12 cycles per second or Hz): It is associated with states of relaxation and it is the frequency of our brain when we enter a hypnotic state, accessing our subconscious.

Beta waves (12-35 cycles per second or Hz): It is a state of active awareness indicating great concentration. These waves are usually activated when we perform mental tasks that require sustained attention, such as reading.

Gamma waves (between 35 and 100Hz): Recently discovered in expert meditators, they are the waves that arise before a very high performance of our brain, when we need extreme concentration to be successful in the task at hand. It is also associated with understanding of the vital meaning.

Our life starts in the subconscious, in a state of consciousness where learning takes place beyond our active participation. That is why the subconscious is so important in therapy, because to change many things about ourselves, we have to descend to the roots that have helped us evolve.

STRUCTURES OF CONSCIOUSNESS

Psychoanalysis is known for the division it makes of the structures of our consciousness. I will briefly summarize them below … (Guedán Pecker, VL, Morera de Guijarro, JI, 2005).

Aware: This structure is the one we usually live with, which allows us to decide and act autonomously. For psychoanalysis, there is a barrier between this structure and the next, the pre-conscious. It is called a “screen” because we can access your automated information to make our daily lives easier.

Pre-conscious: It is an intermediate space between consciousness and unconsciousness where our memories, automated behaviors and what we have learned in our life meet, which shapes our knowledge. The processes that occur here are unconscious although they guide our conscious life. The pre-conscious acts around spoken language, logic, and spatio-temporal coherence.

Unconscious: Here are stored the things that we have lived from the moment of birth, all the information that we do not need for our daily lives and also what has impacted us and that can even cause emotional trauma.

Freud thought that if some information from the subconscious jumped to consciousness, it would be because the content would have been transformed, making it acceptable to our consciousness. The separation between the subconscious and the preconscious is called “censorship.”

VISITING THE ROOTS

I must admit that when I finished my degree in Psychology, I hardly knew anything about the subconscious (apart from an optional subject I did on Psychoanalysis).

My knowledge of the subconscious has come from my daily work with patients who have allowed me to access their subconscious to modify what was no longer helping them in their life, modifying beliefs or reinterpreting past events from an adult perspective.

Now we know that the 95% of our life is developed in our subconscious, this store of memories, beliefs, ways of seeing the world and feelings that we have been collecting from the moment of birth.

When we feel that a situation repeats itself constant in our life, when we feel that we have beliefs that do not belong to us, but they are always present or when we repeat familiar patterns, they are signs that there is coded information in the subconscious that is silently guiding you.

I want you to know that all that can be changed, because your brain is deeply flexible, it is like clay, you can give it the shape you want.

When I access the subconscious of my patients, we usually start in a dark place, it can be a warehouse, an attic, a cave or a well … each person feels it in a way. But the feeling when you are there is of having arrived at a well-known place, although not very visited. Here live the fears and the things that we reject from our life and from ourselves, so that we can find these shadows.

In this warehouse you will also find your beliefs, the pillars on which you build your life and that you are learning from your parents, from your caregivers, from your experiences in life, through books or movies. And all of this is what guide your life and your decisions.

Many of the things you believe about life, love, work, money and friendship, comes from that silent learning that is stored. These learned things can create limiting or empowering beliefs that guide your life without you even realizing it.

After many years of exploring the subconscious, I have realized that it is deeply wise, is able to tell us what we need to know, clarifies our doubts and gives us advice on how we can orient the complicated situations in life or what is best for us.

For this reason, in my therapies, I usually visit the roots of my patients (always with their permission) … because there are profound changes that must be healed where it all began, accessing the subconscious through Alpha waves. I also access your subconscious through the dream world.

If you feel that you have unexplained blocks that you would like to fix, I will be happy to help you and explore your roots with you. You can contact me from here.