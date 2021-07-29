The Subaru BRZ is already priced in the US and makes us miserable

The Subaru BRZ It is one of the most exotic sports cars on the market. Its appeal does not lie in its performance or passionate design, but in its technical configuration. Few models will be able to find, for sale, that boast of a gasoline engine with atmospheric aspiration and propulsion. With his first generation he earned the respect of many, but with the second the same will not happen. More than anything because its sale, this time, will not reach Europe.

When we learned that the second installment of the Subaru BRZ It will not be sold in Europe. However, the penalty was less when we met that his brother, technically speaking, will be. As you well know, we refer to the “re-baptized” Toyota GR86. However, it is unfair that one yes and the other no, especially when they share every last mechanical organ. All in all, we already know their prices for USA and, being honest it is to cry …

The Subaru BRZ is sold in the US with two finishes: Premium and Limited

First, we can still get a unit of the current BRZ. If you go to the web configurator of the Japanese firm, you can still order it, so perhaps it is time to take the step. Now, we are going to tell you how they have structured the range for USA, one of the main markets of the BRZ according to the firm. There, customers can choose between two finishes: Premium and Limited that we already knew in other models.

The version Premium It has a complete endowment of comfort and safety. Among the highlights we have a Torsen limited slip differential, hands-free access and starting, LED optics with automatic height adjustment or 17-inch alloy wheels in gray finish. Nor can we ignore automatic bi-zone climate control, adjustable electric mirrors or several USB ports and auxiliary sockets.

If we go up to the Limited version the endowment is completed with elements such as the security system Subaru EyeSight. Connectivity is also an important part of the equipment, although the Subaru STARLINK multimedia system with 8-inch touchscreen is not standard up to this level. The equipment is completed by the variable intermittent windscreen wiper with fog function and speed sensor and welcome lighting.

Ultimately there is the motorization that animates it (even for the US). As we already told you, resort to a new 2.4 boxer naturally aspirated petrol block with 230 hp power. Its force reaches the ground through the rear end and is managed through two transmissions: one manual and one automatic. They both have six relationships, the second being optional. And finally, it’s time to talk about their prices for this market …

Price table in dollars and euros …

Considering how the range of the new Subaru BRZ for the USA is configured, their prices are very reasonable. So much so that if we turned them into € uros we would start crying with grief, pain and anger. Especially because it starts in a more than fair € 24,560. If we compare it with the current one, that part of the 34 thousand (something) is to pull the hair. Of course, if they brought it to Europe the start-up fee would not be this, it would be higher. Crazy…

Engine Traction Change Finish Price $ Price € * Motor Traction Change Finish Price $ Price € * 2.4 boxer 230 CV RWD Manual 6-speed Premium 28,955 $ 24,560 € 2.4 boxer 230 CV RWD Automatic 6-speed Premium 30,555 $ 25,958 € 2.4 boxer 230 CV RWD Manual 6-speed Limited 31,455 $ 26,723 € 2.4 Boxer 230 CV RWD Automatic 6-speed Limited 33,225 $ 28,227 €

Source – Subaru USA