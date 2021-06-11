The Subaru Ascent range is enriched with the Onyx Edition finish

The Subaru situation in Europe It is one of the most unfair of all that we can see in the automobile sector. The Japanese firm, in the eyes of the large client, lives in a kind of ostracism. This prevents it from reaching sales that place it on the same level as its rivals. This is another question that few dare to clarify. What is the brand’s position in the market? Well, even if you don’t believe it, nothing halfway between generalists and premiums.

To put it in some way, Subaru is the Volkswagen from Japan. The fact is that this lack of notoriety among customers, prevents such interesting models from reaching Europe Ascent. For those of you who do not know it, it is a large SUV that is available in several markets. One of the lucky ones is the US and, now that the equator of its life cycle, releases version. Comes the Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition.

The Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition will add a touch of elegance and “darkness” to your silhouette

To announce its official debut, the House of the Pleiades has published a teaser on his official Facebook account. In the image you can not see much, more than logo located on the boot lid. However, it provides just what we need to know what the evolution of the Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition will be. Basically the creative team of the brand has worked to include new blacked out exterior trim as in the Outback.

This appreciation is evident if we take a look at the message posted next to the teaser…

«Get ready for the all-new 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition, our darkest and most dramatic #SubaruAscent. Sign up for updates before our reveal on June 14 »

The Subaru Ascent debuts at the Los Angeles Motor Show with up to eight seats

In any case, the evolution of the Ascent Onyx Edition will not be limited to its bodywork. Hopefully, new materials, matching decorative trim or a richer endowment will arrive inside. Furthermore, various sources indicate that will feature the X-Mode off-road system with two driving modes. Where no changes are expected is in the mechanical supply, as it will maintain block 2.4 Boxer with 265 hp of power and 375 Nm of pair.

Be that as it may, the official debut of this “mysterious” Ascent it is scheduled for a few days from now. Therefore, it will not take us long to have new details.

Source – Subaru – Subaru by Facebook