the style of ‘The Mandalorian’ prevails

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new series of the saga on Disney Plus from the hand of David filonibrings back the Clone 99 Force. And it does so with all the elegance, power, and magnificent pacing that made Star Wars: The Clone Wars a favorite and distinguished. The series, which continues the events of the now classic chapter that narrates the vicissitudes and adventures of Clone Force 99, it is also a tribute to the Star Wars Universe. And especially, the sober and adult tone that has led the Mandalorian to success.

With careful technical detail, the series begins at the same point that The Clone Wars story arc ends. I know it’s a good introduction to a mythology major in which the director provides a quick context to his story. In fact, the first chapter, Aftermath, it has no prologue; he advances his argument with an enviable narrative freedom.

The director has the intelligence to pose a specific question from the very first sequences: can a group of clones survive in the midst of a critical situation like those around them. The special 70-minute premiere on Disney Plus doesn’t reveal it. In fact, most of the time he concentrates on his characters.

A wise move when reflecting on the rhythm and tone of a series that has a considerable commitment to sustaining the Mandalorian success. Because it is inevitable to compare the style and purpose of both series, in the middle of what seems to be a new era in the Star Wars franchise.

Before the live action created by Jon Favreau, there were already considerable doubts about the survival of the saga. But successful experiments like the one in Star Wars: Clone Wars made it possible to understand the scope of the phenomenon to a more adult dimension.

Star Wars: The Bad Shipment brings back all the best of the Favreau series and allows Filoni a creative freedom that amazes with its subtlety. It is the narration of a universe in the midst of a large-scale political crisis. There is also much of the feeling of impending disaster. From the presence of the evil one Wilhuff tarkin, to the condition of terror everywhere, the series celebrates the original spirit of Star Wars. And he does it with the condition of assuming that the simplest perspective of the saga has been transformed into something else.

A violent threat everywhere

The series, like the Mandalorian, carefully delves into the growing power of the Empire. But, while the live action showed its debris (powerful and lethal), Star Wars: The bad consignment has the wisdom to show its advent.

It is this haunting panorama, which runs a path in Star Wars that allows the production to have a unique identity. The rebellious quality of Clone Force 99 it is displayed in all its glory.

One of the great merits of the series is the contrast between the fascist nature of the Empire and the moral independence of the Clone Force 99. It is evident that Filoni explores the complicated personalities of his team, but also the rarefied atmosphere that surrounds them. It does so without recourse without resorting to subterfuge, but through action. From the very first sequence (with its sophisticated Star Wars look in full swing), Star Wars: The Bad Shipment opts for a kind of measured chaos that is welcome.

The presence of Empire it is the trigger for the actions. But it is the chaos with which the protagonists face power, the one that brings powerful symbology to action. The crew faces the new world of possibilities with the realization that they are in mortal danger. And yet the argument makes it immediately clear that it is worth running.

Officially turned into enemies of the state, Clone Force 99 finds purpose in its journey through the galaxy. He does it in a mature way, just like Mando with his goal of protecting Grogu.

‘Star Wars: The Bad Remittance’, an adventure for lovers of the saga

Star Wars: The Bad Remittance maintains an elegant balance between the toughest moments and the action-packed references that distinguish the Filoni series. From the presence of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) to the connections to the original trilogy, production is an exercise in narrative intelligence.

Filoni, instead of falling into the temptation to tell only what happens to Clone Force 99, expands the possibilities of the story. It recounts the personal and moral transformations of its characters, and also the future. With the advantage of having at your disposal privileged information about what will happen to the Empire and the Republic, the series plays with the possibilities.

The resource allows the viewer to be part of an adventure that, despite being classic and known for the most part, still has an unanswered question. What will happen to Clone Force 99 once the war is over? What will be their decisions and the evolution they will undergo as they have to call into question the sense of duty and even existence?

Star Wars: The Bad Consignment has the complicated mission of answering all these questions. And it does so with all the sustenance of a story told for fans and the most loyal followers of the saga.

