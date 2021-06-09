The Stuttgart footballer confesses that he has been playing with a false identity for two years

Surprise in German football. The Stuttgart, club in which the Congolese footballer plays Silas wamangituka, has reported that the African player played for two years under a false identity. As reported by the club, Silas competed with a false last name and date of birth, all due to the alleged blackmail of his former agent.

“I have lived in recent years in great fear for myself and for my family, who are in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The truth is that it has been a very hard step to reveal my storySilas explained. As Stuttgart has indicated in an official statement, his birth name is Silas Katompa Mvumpa and was born on October 6, 1998 in Kinshasa, making it a year older than previously thought.

The German Football Federation (DFB) has decided to open an investigation into this matter. In this way, the DFB will investigate the conduct of the Congolese player while Stuttgart hopes that there will be no consequences for the player. The German club hopes that Silas can continue without any problem in team discipline next season.

Your agent is suspected

The false identity of the Stuttgart striker would have been created by his former agent, who allegedly changed Silas’s date of birth and surname to hide his association with a sports training center in his native country for financial reasons, according to Stuttgart’s suspicions: «Silas wamangituka, recently revealed that he was a victim of the machinations of his former players agent and that Wamangituka is not his real name, ”the club details in the statement.

Silas Katompa Mvumpa He is the great star of Stuttgart. Despite his youth, the Congolese player has once again dazzled this season in the Bundesliga with eleven goals and five assists in 25 games. The German club hopes that the DFB does not take legal action against a footballer who has decided to reveal his story.