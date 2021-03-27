The stunning photo of the Milky Way that took 12 years to make

JP Metsavainio is a Finnish astronomy photographer who has just published 12-year-old work: a highly detailed image of the Milky Way from almost two gigapixels that he has captured from the observatory of his house.

As Business Insider reports, Metsavainio began taking snapshots of the Milky Way from his observatory in Oulu in 2009. Earlier this month, he shared a mosaic image of the galaxy stretching from Taurus, a constellation to some 2,200 light years from Earth, to Cisne, another constellation about 6,100 light years away.

The mosaic captures around 20 million stars in total (The entire Milky Way is estimated to have hundreds of billions of stars). It also features objects that are difficult to capture with the camera, such as the remains of three supernovae.

“When you work on the same project during almost 12 yearsIt’s easy to think that there can’t be many surprises, “Metsavainio told Business Insider. But capturing the ghostly debris on camera, he explained, was one of the most unexpected events of his Milky Way project.

Metsavainio lives about 90 miles from the Arctic Circle and has a private observatory at home. For six months out of the year, the clear sky over your home is ideal for stargazing. Take advantage of the winter period to observe objects through the telescope and take pictures of them. “I work every clear night”, He said.

Metsavainio often stays up late, photographing silently, he said. On any given night, he added, he can observe an object for four to seven hours, depending on its height in the sky. You prefer to shoot manually with a wide-aperture telephoto lens. “I am a perfectionist regarding my work. I don’t want to miss a single valuable clear moment due to a minor software glitch, “he reveals.

In all, he spent 1,250 hours collecting images for his Milky Way mosaic. Joined the individual images in Photoshop, using stars as a guide to match shots. His mosaic uses color coding to represent ionized elements that remain in the galaxy: red for sulfur, green for hydrogen, and blue for oxygen.

The final image shows several nebulae, clouds of dust and gas in which new stars are formed, in different constellations. These include the California Nebula in the constellation Perseus, which is about 1,000 light-years from Earth, as well as the Cave Nebula in the constellation Cepheus, about 2,400 light years distant.

The mosaic also shows the first black hole ever discovered, Cygnus X-1. But Metsavainio said that the supernova remnants were its elements “absolutely favorites” of the project. He called them his “three musketeers.”

The full picture can be seen on the Metsavainio blog. It has dimensions of 7,000 x 1,300 pixels and a weight of more than 11 megabytes.