the study that you should not trust

Recently, a great stir has been generated in the scientific panorama by the publication of a study on the use of homeopathy to treat coronavirus. The news has given wings to those who defend this pseudo therapy as weapon against COVID-19. After all, there are studies that corroborate its effectiveness. However, not everything that is published should be taken as an absolute truth. Scientists are also wrong. In addition, if to reach their conclusions they use questionable methodologies, these will be even less reliable. This can range from the journal chosen for publication to the way the data was collected.

In this case, there are several reasons why we should continue to use the coronavirus vaccines and save homeopathy for birthday parties. Like the rest of the sweets.

What is homeopathy?

Before analyzing this new study on homeopathy and coronavirus, it is worth remembering in what exactly this pseudo-therapy exists.

Homeopathy is based on the theory that like cures like

It was developed to late 18th century by the german doctor Samuel Christian Friederich Hahnemann. For this he was based on the theory that like cures like. That is, a poison or any compound that causes the symptoms of a disease, to low dose, you can cure it.

He conducted his first experiments with quinine, a substance that was then used to cure malaria. At a fairly high first dose it caused him a lot of discomfort. He did not know that the reason was his allergy to this substance. He decided to dilute it more and more until the negative symptoms subsided, basically because the possibility of finding a quinine molecule among so many Water it was practically non-existent. A grain of sand in the vastness of the ocean. Thus he began to make his preparations, based on the supposed theory of water memory, which would preserve the healing properties of that substance, already absent after so many dilutions. To do this, he activated those memories at the blow of the Bible. This is literal, as the book was tapped to enhance the benefits of homeopathy.

Over time, these preparations were modified, with new ingredients, ranging from heavy metals to bits of stone from the Berlin Wall. Why this wall? Because homeopathy is based on the similarity cures the similar and it is assumed that nothing can better treat the chest tightness caused by anxiety that one of the greatest signs of social and political oppression in history. Well spun it is. Scientific evidence is not so abundant. Basically because it doesn’t have any.

To this day, homeopathic preparations are usually 6CH, 15CH or 30CH, although there are with indexes a lot greater. CH indicates that a 1: 100 dilution is made. That is, you take one milliliter of the active principle (the substance that they assume to cure) and mix it with 99 of water to have a solution of 100 milliliters in total. The number on the left indicates how many times this procedure is repeated. That is, for a 30CH, one milliliter of that already diluted sample will be taken and mixed with another 99 of water. So over and over again until you reach 30 repetitions.

The result is that the probability of finding a single molecule of the substance that began to dilute will be one in a trillion trillion trillion. When it comes to distributing it in vials, what we will be distributing will be simply water, to which sugar is added to give a more pleasant flavor. Sometimes also alcohol. Finally it is encapsulated, giving rise to the typical balls or pussies, as they are called in Latin America. And so the sweets at the price of gold would be ready. That is the homeopathy.

Photo by Jan Antonin Kolar on Unsplash

What does this new study say?

In reality, the authors of the study just published are not the first to point to homeopathy as a treatment for coronavirus. In fact, at the beginning of the pandemic, the government of India did so strongly. We all know very well the sad situation in which this country is currently, so it is clear that homeopathy was of no use to them. Nor do the cow feces that some are now beginning to recommend hoaxes.

Patients took the same time to heal as they would have taken without homeopathy

But focusing on this recent post, there are several things that stand out. The first is that it is only based on data from 107 patients. This is a low enough number to be able to draw solid conclusions. However, there is some interesting research and good methodology beyond that data. Let’s not get carried away by the figure then.

Next, the study authors say that of those 107 patients, not all had a positive diagnosis of COVID-19. Specifically, they define them as “patients who presented fever and / or cough and / or dyspnea and / or confirmed COVID-19 infection or close contact with a confirmed case”.

Regarding symptoms, 103 had mild or moderate symptoms. Four others were in serious condition, but were excluded from the study. That those with the greatest symptoms do not participate suggests what is going to happen next. And this is that its evolution is analyzed during the 10-15 days after the prescription of the treatment by the homeopath. It is explained that the complete recovery ranged between 3.5 and 14.4 days. Basically, the same as it normally takes other mild or moderate patients to heal without any treatment. It is the reason why homeopathy tends to give very good results with flu, which takes seven days to heal without anything and a week with it. If you take homeopathic balls or little cups during those days the flu will end up remitting, but also if you take gummy bears.

Finally, it is mentioned that the best power to obtain good recovery rates is the 200 CH. At this dilution, it would take several universes to find a single molecule of active principle in them.

In short, no homeopath will cure you of the coronavirus, no matter how much there is a study that says yes. Science is the only one capable of saving us. That is why we must hold onto vaccines as our greatest lifeline to emerge from the pandemic.

