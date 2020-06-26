The strongest wrestler in WWE according to Mark Henry

The strongest wrestler in WWE according to Mark Henry. Henry answers some very hot questions about the current roster, questions asked by Stone Cold.

WWE has published on its networks a video of Stone Cold asking Mark Henry questions. In that video Steve Austin did very interesting questions and in all Henry got wet and I answer with sincerity.

To the question of who is the strongest fighter in WWE Mark answered the following

Mark Henry said who the #WWE strongest fighter was to him and the answer was as follows: 🎙️ “John Cena and Big E are the strongest fighters in WWE. Brock Lesnar, Ryback, Kane and Cesaro would come later.” pic.twitter.com/JiGwMBut6O – Planeta Wrestling (WWE and Lucha Libre) (@Planeta_Wrest) June 25, 2020

Mark Henry said who the #WWE strongest fighter was to him and the answer was as follows: John Cena and Big E are the strongest fighters in WWE. Brock Lesnar, Ryback, Kane and Cesaro would come later ».

Austin continued with his questions.

What superstar trains harder

Cesaro

Fighter with increased appetite

Big show

The fighter who has the hardest time lifting

The Great Khali

These were some of the questions that Cold asked on his show, but there is more. This Sunday the next Broken Scrull program of Stone Cold Steve Austin will be broadcast, where the guest will be Mark Henry and we can see the full interview and if Henry has had more compromising questions.

Cesaro

What we can see clearly here is that Henry thinks what many say, that Cesaro is one of the most underrated fighters. It is sad to know that The fighter who works the most, who goes to the gym the most, who cares most about improving his talent in the ring day by day and expanding his arsenal, is so undervalued. Cesaro needs a push. Henry is not the only one who thinks this in the industry, heavyweights like Stone Cold himself, the face of the company for a long time John Cena or even the heartbreaker Shawn Michaels think the same of the Swiss.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Extreme Rules It will be the next WWE PPV and here in Wrestling planet we will do full coverage.