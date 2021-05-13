‘The strongest man in the world’ to fight at KSW’s main event in June

One of the most traditional European MMA events, KSW already has a date to once again have an audience at its shows. At least partially. The 61st edition, to be held on June 5 in Gdansk, Poland, will be able to sell tickets for 50% of the capacity of the Ergo Arena, whose total can reach around 11,000 seats.

The heavyweight fight between Mariusz Pudzianowski, known for winning the events “The Strongest Man in the World” and Lukasz Jurkowski, a veteran who fought in the first edition of the event, in 2004, was confirmed for the main event of the night.

Mariusz Pudzianowski will be the main event of the event – Photo: KSW

This will be the first event with KSW audiences since December 2019. Since then, the organization has promoted eight concerts with closed doors, respecting the restrictions due to covid-19.