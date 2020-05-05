May 5 (.) – The main Spanish selective closed the session on Tuesday in positive, driven mainly by the strong rise in Repsol, on a day marked by the decision of the German Constitutional Court on a program to buy public debt from the ECB.

Pulling up the Ibex-35, Repsol ended with an increase of 13.2011% after the publication of its first quarter results, since despite having registered a 28% drop in profit, it exceeded market expectations.

Even so, the oil company warned that it is difficult to predict to what extent and for how long the pandemic will affect business, which added to the effect of the dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia and concerns about excess demand has already caused a crude devaluation of 65% between January and March.

On the economic front, the German Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that the Bundesbank must stop buying sovereign debt under the European Central Bank’s long-term stimulus plan within the next three months unless the European lender can prove that such purchases are necessary.

The decision deals a severe blow to a key ECB buying program for the eurozone during several crises and raising the prospect of a new conflict with its largest stakeholder.

In domestic terms, the registered unemployment data for April showed another strong destruction of employment due to the measures of confinement in Spain against the health crisis, while the number of beneficiaries of unemployment benefits reached a record of almost 5.2 million at add the temporary layoffs applied to hundreds of thousands of workers.

Thus, the Ibex-35 ended with a rise of 1.11%, to 6,747.7 points.

Profits predominated in the banking sector: Santander scored 1.6127%, BBVA closed flat, Caixabank increased by 0.0627%, Bankia registered 1.2169% and Sabadell was the only one that closed with a loss of 1 , 9274%.

Among the large non-financial stocks, Telefónica scored 1.8842%, Inditex gained 0.6897% and Iberdrola rose 0.2012%.

At the lower end of the table, the Anglo-Spanish airline holding company IAG stood out, one of the stocks that are suffering the most from the consequences of the health crisis, which ended with a fall of 3.8789%.

(Information from Darío Fernández; edited by Jose Elías Rodríguez)