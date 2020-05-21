The large presence of both the National Police like of the Municipal police It has prevented the ultra-left group that last Monday burst the saucepans that called for the resignation of Pedro Sánchez, from doing so again this afternoon.

The Plaza de los Príncipes de Alcorcón was closed to the public for the second consecutive day by order of the municipality’s socialist mayor, Natalia de Andrés, who has alleged “sanitary reasons” for its closure. Yesterday, the far left group again frustrated the complaints of the peaceful protesters.

However, today there has been no incident. At nine o’clock at night several dozen neighbors have left their homes, again, to complain about the government’s management of the coronavirus.

Initially, complaints have started from the balconies and then on the streets. Specifically, around the Plaza de los Príncipes. As they rattled their saucepans the protesters shouted: “I am spanish, spanish, spanish!” and “Long live the King!”. Several neighbors have played the Spanish anthem from their private homes.

Police officers who ensured that there was no incident was around 40 troops approximately. While the Alcorcón Municipal Police surrounded the closed plaza to prevent anyone from entering, the National Police stood guard around it, in the surrounding streets, to check if there was any disturbance.

This strong police presence has been accompanied by dozens of passer-by identifications who were in the riot zone. Although there has been no attack, the Police have identified a small group of the radical left that was prowling around the area.

As OKDIARIO has published, the number one of Podemos in Alcorcón, Jesús Santos, encouraged the boycott of the casserole that took place on Tuesday in the Madrid municipality. During the cacerolada against Pedro Sánchez, a radical leftist group showed up and burst the concentration, shouting: “Madrid will be the tomb of fascism!”.

The day before the cacerolada, Santos published a video on his social networks where he encouraged him to frustrate the concentration: «The right filled your neighborhood with shit, whether you were right-wing, left, center or apolitical. And that cannot be forgotten. Right-wing politicians hate Alcorcón, they are traitors who hate our municipality“He assured on his Twitter.