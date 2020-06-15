‘Afternoon session’ « The cabin in tirol »: 1,473,000 and 11.7%

‘Afternoon Session 2’ « Emma and Marriage »: 900,000 and 7.7%

‘Afternoon session 3’ « Where love started »: 641,000 and 5.7%

‘Here the earth’: 903,000 and 7.5%

‘Multiplex’ ‘In the hands of a stranger’: 1,723,000 and 13.8%

‘Multiplex 2’ « A house by the sea »: 1,461,000 and 12.8%

‘Multiplex 3’ « Autumn in Vermont »: 1,192,000 and 10.4%

‘Rolling it brown: previous’: 533,000 and 4.2%

‘Liarla pardo’: 802,000 and 7.1%

‘Home cinema’ « The trap (entrapment »: 825,000 and 6.6%

‘Home cinema 2’ « Traidora »: 508,000 and 4.5%

‘Four a day: weekend’: 391,000 and 3.4%

‘Know and win: weekend’: 556,000 and 4.3%

‘Great documentaries’: 455,000 and 3.7%

It includes:

– ‘The wild Andes’ « Patagonia indomita »: 413,000 and 3.3%

– ‘The night life of hippos’: 482,000 and 4%

– ‘Extraordinary places in the world’ « Madagascar »: 484,000 and 4.2%

‘My family in the backpack. Africa for adventurers’: 372,000 and 3.3%

‘Walking on the waves’: 218,000 and 2%

‘Ruralitas’: 255,000 and 2.3%

‘Documentaries of 2’: 212,000 and 1.7%

It includes:

– ‘Our planet (one strange rock’ « Home »: 214,000 and 1.7%

‘Essentials’: 276,000 and 1.8%

It includes:

– ‘Octavio paz: the power of the word’: 277,000 and 1.8%

‘I love tv’: 31,000 and 4.7%

‘Better call kiko’: 27,000 and 2.6%

‘Got talent españa’: 376,000 and 12.9%

‘Got talent: the best in the world’: 537,000 and 10.1%

‘Socialite by butterfly net’: 1,281,000 and 14.7%

It includes:

– ‘Appearance president of the government’ « Coronavirus crisis »: 1,161,000 and 14.8%

Antenna 3

‘Bestial’: 23,000 and 4.4%

‘Pelopicopata’: 34,000 and 4.8%

‘Pelopicopata’: 50,000 and 5.6%

‘Pelopicopata’: 79,000 and 6.4%

‘Los mas …’: 173,000 and 7.4%

It includes:

– ‘The most tv’: 182,000 and 7.4%

‘Cubic centimeters’: 239,000 and 5.7%

‘Los mas …’: 247,000 and 4.9%

It includes:

– ‘The most tv’: 233,000 and 4.7%

– ‘The best of each house’: 300,000 and 5.7%

‘Open kitchen by karlos arguiñano’ « Rice with chicken »: 283,000 and 5.1%

‘Open kitchen by karlos arguiñano’ « Mojete arriero »: 392,000 and 6.4%

‘Appearance president of the government’ « Coronavirus crisis »: 458,000 and 5.8%

‘The roulette wheel of luck’: 799,000 and 7.9%

The 1

‘Life security’: 129,000 and 10.8%

‘Operation triumph’: 198,000 and 5.2%

‘Spaniards in the world’ « South Korea »: ​​356,000 and 6.4%

‘Spaniards in the world’ « Ivory Coast »: 394,000 and 6.2%

‘Coronavirus: last minute’: 550,000 and 6%

It includes:

– ‘Appearance president of the government’ « Coronavirus crisis »: 529,000 and 5.8%

Four

‘Pure four’: 8,000 and 1.6%

‘Better call kiko’: 9,000 and 1.5%

‘Surferos tv’: 6,000 and 0.8%

‘Bad fleas’: 35,000 and 2.9%

‘Bad fleas’: 128,000 and 5.9%

‘The dog charmer’: 235,000 and 6.3%

‘Traveling stray special’ « Traveling fauna »: 283,000 and 5.8%

‘Traveling street travelers’ « Argentina tourism »: 392,000 and 7.5%

‘Callejeros Travelers’ « Santiago de Chile »: 445,000 and 7.8%

‘Street travelers’ « Florianopolis »: 557,000 and 8.1%

‘Four a day: weekend’: 679,000 and 7.2%

the sixth

‘Musical minutes’: 14,000 and 2.8%

‘Unique’: 7,000 and 1.3%

‘Stories with … designation of origin’ « A weekend in Bilbao »: 14,000 and 1.8%

‘Bestial’: 52,000 and 4.4%

‘What’s wrong doctor?’: 75,000 and 3.3%

‘Zapaando’: 148,000 and 3.3%

‘More zapaando’: 186,000 and 3.7%

‘Investigation team’ « Fraudsters »: 238,000 and 4.5%

‘Research team’ « The clan of fat people »: 468,000 and 7.7%

The 2

‘TV UNED’: 19,000 and 2.4%

‘The concerts of the 2’ « Beethoven’s five concerts for piano and orchestra »: 29,000 and 2.4%

‘Archeomania’ « Requiem for numancia »: 51,000 and 3%

‘Last questions’: 169,000 and 4.6%

‘The day of the lord’: 573,000 and 11.9%

It includes:

– ‘Holy Mass’: 573,000 and 11.9%

– ‘Holy Mass’: 520,000 and 10.8%

‘People of God’ « The face of the invisible »: 302,000 and 6%

‘Know how to live’: 166,000 and 3.1%

‘Zoom trends’: 134,000 and 2.2%

‘Healthy cooking at home’: 218,000 and 2.8%

‘The most extraordinary houses in the world’ « Underground »: 324,000 and 2.8%

Informational:

The 1

’24h news’: 88,000 and 12.2%

‘Teled. weekend 1 ‘: 1,419,000 and 11.4%

‘Teled. 2 ‘weekend: 1,447,000 and 10.3%

The 2

Antenna 3

‘Antena 3 news 1 weekend’: 1,785,000 and 14.7%

‘Antena 3 news 2 weekend’: 1,533,000 and 11.3%

Telecinco

‘Telecinco News 15:00’: 1,920,000 and 15.8%

‘Telecinco News 21:00’: 1,892,000 and 14.1%

Four

‘Sports news four’: 499,000 and 4.2%

the sixth

‘laSexta news: special’ « Coronavirus crisis »: 685,000 and 7.8%

It includes:

– ‘Appearance President of the Government’ « Coronavirus crisis »: 685,000 and 7.8%

‘laSexta news 14h’: 816,000 and 7.1%

‘laSexta news 20h’: 1,027,000 and 8.9%

Chains:

We recommend

Comments and social

Create your account on FormulaTV in a few seconds. It is free and you can comment news, participate in forums, rate series or make friends with the same tastes. If you are already registered, connect.

‘Saturday deluxe’ leads with ease by signing 16.6% and ‘laSexta noche’ yields at 7.1%