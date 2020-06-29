After the sixth gala of ‘La casa fuerte’, the participants of the reality show on Telecinco and Bulldog TV are clear that at any time everything can change in the format. As announced by Jorge Javier Vázquez and Sonsoles Ónega, the space significantly modifies its mechanics to add more excitement to the competition and also avoid that the assaults are replicated in each of the deliveries that the contest be prolonged. In this way, from now on there will be two weekly rounds (Thursday and Sunday) and not one as it happened until now and a new immunity is incorporated.

Ferre and Cristina in ‘The Strong House’

Couples’ immunity

Thus, Leticia Sabater and Yola Berrocal faced Maite Galdeano and Cristian Suescun in the assault this Sunday, a duel that the former managed to overcome, staying a few more days with his safe. But in parallel, what we could hardly hope for is that these two couples were going to become immune. The organization of the format has decided that to avoid duels from being repeated on each delivery, couples who are involved in it will get rid of the following. A strategy that aims to add more excitement to the competition by getting new couples to face the verdict of the audience.

Ferre, outraged after not being immune

This led to the following tests by each team, Cristina and Ferre as residents will have to face Oriana Marzoli and Iván González as assailants next Thursday. A confrontation that was rather liked by Ferre, who did not hesitate to publicly complain about the change of mechanism, which has made his immunity that he had on Thursday barely last one night. We were able to see the contestant visibly angry, refusing to do the last challenge of his test since it was impossible for them to win. « If we are immune on Thursday … well, I was pissed off when I found out yesterday that we weren’t anymore »stated this.

For his part, Sonsoles Ónega did not hesitate to defend the program and clarified that « you were immune to the assault that you had on Thursday, not forever », something that made Ferre apologize and settle the issue. Now, he and his girlfriend will have to fight to stay in the room and not lose their safe, which until now accumulates 9,000 euros in total since both have been the contestants who have won the most tests since the program premiered. For their part, Fani Carbajo and Christofer Guzmán accumulate 8,000 euros while the boxes of Yola and Leticia and Juani Garzón and María Jesús Ruiz have 6,000 euros each.