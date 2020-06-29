‘The strong house: daily summary’: 440,000 and 12.8%

‘The strong house: daily summary’: 361,000 and 13.7%

‘Fourth millennium’: 269,000 and 8.9%

‘Cinema’ « Cornered »: 699,000 and 9%

‘Cinema 2’ « An unexpected robbery »: 267,000 and 7.8%

‘The first 48 hours’ « From love to the grave »: 60,000 and 2.2%

‘2 is music’: 50,000 and 0.9%

It includes:

– ‘Vanesa martin: munay alive’: 50,000 and 0.9%

‘Cinema’ « Whitney (2018 »: 30,000 and 1.1%

‘Long live life’: 1,313,000 and 12.3%

The 1

‘Afternoon session’ « Mother to the rescue »: 1,101,000 and 9.8%

‘Afternoon Session 2’ « A Summer in Ostersund »: 976,000 and 9%

‘Afternoon session 3’ « Lena lorenz: disappeared without a trace »: 826,000 and 8.3%

‘Here the earth’: 846,000 and 8.3%

Antenna 3

‘Multicine’ « Between two mothers »: 1,428,000 and 12.7%

‘Multiplex 2’ « Born of evil »: 1,146,000 and 10.8%

‘Multiplex 3’ « Happily ever after »: 756,000 and 7.6%

the sixth

‘Rolling it brown: previous’: 479,000 and 4.2%

‘Liarla pardo’: 679,000 and 6.5%

Four

‘Home cinema’ « The contract »: 782,000 and 6.9%

‘Home cinema 2’ « The perfect babysitter (2017 »: 591,000 and 5.4%

‘Home cinema 3’ « Disappeared »: 533,000 and 5.3%

‘Four a day: weekend’: 442,000 and 4.4%

The 2

‘Know and win: weekend’: 508,000 and 4.4%

‘Great documentaries’: 333,000 and 3%

It includes:

– ‘The great barrier reef’ « Survival »: 333,000 and 3%

– ‘The Great Barrier Reef’ « This is how it was done »: 340,000 and 3%

– ‘Planet jungle’ « Jungles in the sea »: 317,000 and 2.9%

‘My family in the backpack.africa for adventurers’ « Tanzania »: 268,000 and 2.5%

‘Walking on the waves’: 218,000 and 2.1%

‘Ruralitas’: 143,000 and 1.5%

‘Documentaries of the 2’: 165,000 and 1.5%

It includes:

– ‘Australia: guide for the time traveler’ « The first steps »: 165,000 and 1.5%

morning

Telecinco

Antenna 3

The 1

Four

the sixth

Informational:

The 1

Katie HolmesShe was the only one of the protagonists of ‘Dawson grows’ that appeared in the 128 episodes of the series, more than Dawson himself

