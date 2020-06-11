The end of ‘Survivientes 2020’ leaves a gap in the Telecinco grill that the chain will try to mitigate with the arrival of a new reality called ‘The strong house‘of which the casting is already known and which has great news for its premiere next Thursday June 11. The presenters for this new program will be Jorge Javier Vázquez at the galas on Thursdays, Sonsoles Ónega in Sunday debates and Nuria Marín as host of the games and presenter of the programs and summaries prior to Telecinco’s prime time.

How ‘The strong house’ works: this is its rules

Contestants will be confined to a villa with a limited number of bedrooms with a safe and a garden with everything arranged for all those who cannot find a place inside to camp. This will establish the distinction between two groups: residents and assailants, who will have to live together facing a series of tests and daily challenges to get to feed the safes with money.

Residents will live in the rooms and will have to play daily tests to get money and accumulate it in the safe of his room, while the assailants will take care of the domestic chores both outside and inside the villa. Every week, a meeting held by the residents will evaluate the cleanliness, education and camaraderie of the contestants, but it will be the audience that decides, also every week, the fate of two couples, one of assailants and the other of residents. Spectators will decide if the resident duo can stay in the house or if the assaulting couple can usurp that room.

And what is the final prize for the winners? Since the chain and the producer have opted for not set a fixed amount, but the prize will be based on what couples manage to accumulate in the safes in the rooms.

Complete list of contestants

Maite Galdeano and Cristian Suescun

Mother and son will have to put their differences aside to try to form a good team between the four walls of the villa where the program will be recorded. Both already know what it is to participate in a reality show, and in the case of Cristian recently, as it was one of the great discoveries for the audience in ‘Survivors 2020’.

Ferre and Cristina Gilabert

The young Andalusian was one of the big favorites to win the survival reality show for his ease in having a good relationship with his colleagues, for his dedication in all the tests and for his daily work in Honduras. However, he was expelled prematurely and Mediaset wanted to reward his work with a new program, this time with his girlfriend, with whom he has been in the relationship for two years.

Fani and Christofer

Third reality in just a few months for Fani Carbajo after her participation in ‘La isla de las tentaciones’ and ‘Survivientes 2020’. Again he competes with Christofer, one of the great names of the program broadcast on Cuatro and whose story is well known. With its most consolidated relationship, with wedding plans and the desire to be parents to a girl, both embark on this adventure to continue giving something to talk about on television.

María Jesús Ruiz and Juani Garzón

What was Miss Spain was finalist in ‘Survivors’ and was consecrated in ‘GH Duo’ after a tough contest in which she was insulted and separated by her peers. Now she returns to a reality show accompanied by her mother, the same one who defended her on all sets, facing everyone who dared to speak ill of her little girl.

José Labrador

The Valencian has devastated each program that has participated and his delivery in each contest is well known. He has fallen in love, he has cried, he has argued, but always maintaining his essence and firmness in his ideas.

Macarena Millán

For a long time he wanted to keep a low profile despite being in the news often as Rafa Mora’s partner, but now the model is embarking on her first reality show after surprising the audience by asking her partner to marry her in ‘Save me’.

Leticia Sabater

The singer, actress, dancer and presenter he needs no introduction and arrives at ‘La casa fuerte’ after making millions of people dance with hits like ‘El pepinazo’ or ‘Salchipapa’. Sabater ensures moments, and this has been demonstrated throughout his television career.

Iván González

The young Andalusian unveiled in ‘Women and Men and vice versa‘before surprising in’ Survivors’. Now, he reaches a new reality after having tried his luck in Italy.

Yola Berrocal

One of the most iconic characters on television in our country and expert in realities. She was a finalist in ‘Survivientes’ and was proclaimed winner of ‘Hotel Glam’, in addition to having toured dozens of sets and even made some films.

Oriana Marzoli

His name was not without controversy on social networks during the confinement and He has extensive experience in reality, although he ended up abandoning some of them. His passage will always be remembered for ‘Women and Men and vice versa’, his short adventures in ‘Survivors’ and ‘GH VIP’ and his televised love stories, especially the one he had with Tony Spina.