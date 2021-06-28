The strong fight between Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles

The protagonists of Supernatural led a scandal due to the new spin-off of the series, of which Jensen Ackles is a part but Jared Padalecki is not.

Sometimes social networks serve as an intimate diary to air personal problems. This is how Jared Padalecki showed his pain and anger at the new Supernatural project of which Jensen Ackles is a part, but not him. This scandal caught the attention of all the fans, because the dear brothers exchanged some words through Twitter.

This all started when it became public that Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel Harris are working on a prequel to Supernatural, which will bear the name of The Winchesters. This fiction would be produced by the actor who played Dean for 15 seasons, and could also act as the narrator of the story. When this news reached social networks, it was also seen by Jared Padalecki himself, who did not react in the best way: “I wish I had found out about this in another way and not through Twitter.”

This scandal created a rift in the Supernatural fandom, where many fans quickly attacked Jensen Ackles for leaving Jared Padalecki out of the project. “Hey world. Thanks for the love. Please, PLEASE, do not send any hate or threats. I have a lot of affection for everyone involved and it would make me very unhappy if any of them were hurt or threatened, ”Sam Winchester tweeted.

Have you already made friends?

“Jensen Ackles and I have had a long conversation, as we usually do, and things are good,” said Jared Padalecki via Twitter. “The series is in the early stages of development and has a long way to go. We’ve traveled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have potholes. But the potholes don’t stop us. Once brothers, brothers forever ”, he commented.

Love you @jarpad…

Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you’re busy… as am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, pal. https://t.co/KtRKYkvc2K – Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) June 25, 2021

“I love you… I miss those conversations. I had forgotten how much face-to-face time we had before. And I miss that too. I know you’re busy… like me, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, friend, ”commented Jensen Ackles. It seems that the brothers of Supernatural have fixed their problems, and now Jared will be part of the project?