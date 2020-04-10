At last! They say that there is no deadline that is not met and after so many months of waiting One of the most anticipated albums of the year, The New Abnormal, the sixth record material in The Strokes’ career and the first in almost seven years, is now available on platforms. The return of the legendary New Yorker was something that many fans wanted to hear, because in recent years the band kept giving some shows around the world but nothing else gave signs of wanting to release another album.

Last year they suddenly started playing live a few new songs like “The Adults Are Talking” or “Ode To The Mets”Although there was no certainty that these songs would be part of a new album or had just been released for fun. It wouldn’t be until the concert that Julian Casablancas, Fabrizio Moretti, Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr. and Nikolai Fraiture they gave to support the now former candidate Democrat for the Presidency of the United States, Bernie Sanders, that would reveal all the details of this album.

And it is that the emotion and nerves for listening to The New Abnormal grew as we approached the release date, because they were releasing singles like “At The Door” which divided the fans a lot for the sound, since many believed that they did not really sound like those The Strokes that we fell in love with with catchy guitar riffs at the turn of the century with records like the classic Is This It, Room on Fire or First Impressions of Earth. It is here that we realized that each took some elements from their own solo projects for this new album, which was produced by the legendary Rick Rubin.

Later and so that he would not give us the patatús they presented “Bad Decisions” and “Brooklyn At The Bridge”, two tracks that they could easily be the perfect mix between the different stages of the band, mixing Nick and Albert’s guitars with one or another synthesizer, and where the voice of Julian Casablancas sounds more melancholic than ever.

At the end, The New Abnormal is an interesting collection of songs, which show that the years do not pass in vain –Yes, The Strokes have matured for a long time and we have no doubt about that–, however, beyond teaching us the enormous musical evolution they have achieved since they shook the world with their debut album, the merit of this new album is that Julian, Albert, Nick, Nikolai and Fabrizio meet again along the way, as people and as musicians. To summarize it, it feels like they’re a united band again.

In the last hours of April 8, The Strokes decided to release this new album and of course the internet went crazy for its formal return. The fans from hell of the band threw it out in the early morning and one of the others preferred to hold on in the morning to listen to it in more detail, But either way, both sides agree that this album by the band is the best thing that has happened in 2020 and that it is making many forget the terrible pandemic that we are experiencing.

But we better not tell you more, then we leave The best reactions left by the launch of The New Abnormal, the new from Julian Casablancas and company:

Dude, the new album by The Strokes is a gem pic.twitter.com/qqnK3fPscB – Andrew (@NoelAndru) April 10, 2020

We are all like this for listening to the new album by The Strokes: pic.twitter.com/Mq7VDYcjC4 – Agus (@ Agustin3572) April 10, 2020

Oh, the truth is that I’m content with the new The strokes pic.twitter.com/8qMRzBpq4t – J A N E (@Jaa_nee_) April 10, 2020

If you don’t tweet about The Strokes you gotta get out lady pic.twitter.com/JUYduedbn7 – D o g a (@AU_GUST) April 10, 2020

Hey, did you hear the new The Strokes album already? Me on April 10 at 12:45 AM: pic.twitter.com/3vjGaPp1kE – A. Rockapotamus (@Alex_Rocksales) April 10, 2020

Finishing listening to The New Abnormal from The Strokes. pic.twitter.com/HyfOpD3UHc – CHECK SHIRT (@ dansound10) April 10, 2020

The Strokes knew that with this new album we would be ready TO DIE of depression. pic.twitter.com/oMpAr900cr – (@EnzoZavala) April 10, 2020

My friends: Are you going to start from annoying talking about The Strokes?

I: pic.twitter.com/uGY6qV3itW – Osmar (@OldFashionedMen) April 10, 2020

“Why so elegant Homer?” “There’s a new The Strokes album boy.” pic.twitter.com/84maMDjBX9 – Leif Erikson (@destroucs) April 10, 2020