The Strokes releases their new album The New Abnormal after 7 years | Instagram

The famous rock band The Strokes, originally from New York, finally released his new album “The New Abnormal”, after seven years of waiting, this being his sixth album in his artistic career.

Seven years were the ones who had to wait for the band’s followers, but finally the wait it’s over.

A disc consisting of nine unpublished themes and an amazing cover page designed by the famous American artist Jean-Miche Basquiat.

It may interest you: The Strokes releases new single and video Bad Decisions

As is well known, Julian Casablancas developed his solo career but he returned to cheer millions of people with his music with this new album.

It is worth mentioning that in the year 2016, the band released a EP composed by four songs and his name was “Future Present Past”, And later each one started their own projects in the music industry.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

They were releasing some songs from the new album they just released, and despite the quarantine and the pandemic they decided to release it.

The Strokes gave a advancement of his new material through short videos on his official channel Youtube, which is titled “5 Guys Talking About Things The Know Nothing About“

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

“At the Door“,”Bad Decisions” and “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus“Were the singles that were released by sharing them themselves and quickly were everyone’s sensation.

As expected, in his official account of Instagram The band shared the great release, accompanied by the album cover.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

The New Abnormal is out now. The cover is a painting of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Bird on Money”, they wrote in their Instagram post.

With just a few days of being published, it has more than 100 thousand I like and endless comments from their followers who are happy for his new stuff.

You can also read: The Strokes releases a new song and video, first single from The New Abnormal

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS GUYS, THEY ARE FANTASTIC “,” This album is healing my quarantine depression very quickly “, were some of the comments.

.