Good news for fans of “The Strokes”: they release today their new album, “The new abnormal”, the band’s first in seven years and one of the most anticipated and longed for by its public. A final preview of the album, “Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus” was released on Monday; song that together with the innovative “At The Door” and its single “Bad Decisions” is part of “The new abnormal”. It is the sixth studio album by “The Strokes”, a cult band, and was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu and produced by Rick Rubin. The album cover is Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting “Bird on Money”.

