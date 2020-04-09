Definitely the musicians are taking out the breed at such difficult times that we are living and where the majority are in their homes protected by COVID-19. We have already seen how some of our favorite artists are managing to keep in touch with their fans – giving some shows online or doing tracks. and even among the members of the bands, as well as The Strokes is doing.

Just a couple of days after his sixth studio album comes out, The New Abnormal, The members of the New York band decided to get creative by releasing an online series very special call Five Guys Talking About Things They Know Nothing About in which they will be talking to each other and will tell some anecdotes that they may not know about Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Fabrizio Moretti, Albert Hammond Jr. and Nikolai Fraiture.

In a short message posted by The Strokes in the description of the first chapter, they said that this had been planned to promote their new studio album, however seeing that both they and their fans are in quarantine. They preferred to bring forward its premiere in order to entertain them in these difficult days. So everyone in their house and using Zoom, got down to work to create a very interesting program.

In the first episode, Julian Casablancas said that the band had dreamed of this show for many years and that finally after several attempts they succeeded. The Strokes also reflected on the passing of the music legend Bill withers, who died on March 30. To remember his work and life, they saw a live recording of Withers performing “Lean On Me” –One of his most iconic songs–, the five agreeing that he was one of the greatest musicians in history.

In addition to this, they told some stories that maybe some fans of The Strokes did not know about them, such as the day when the founder of Rolling Stone magazine, Jann Wenner, supposedly he slapped drummer Fabrizio Moretti in the face for being late for a meeting, and the guitarist’s idea Albert Hammond Jr. from doing a series of car-based interviews they were planning before Carpool Karaoke and Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee came out. Let’s go, They even threw a little piece of “La Bamba”.

To end, The band closed remembering Lou Reed’s “Walk On The Wild Side” and they promised that in the next episode we will have a short review of The New Abnormal.So if you are a fan of the red bone of the quintet that for many saved music in the 2000s, you cannot miss each of these videos that will be available daily. We better not tell you more, Check out the first chapter of The Strokes online show below: