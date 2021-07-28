the striking ring of this Olympic champion after his victory

British jumper Tom Daley has become one of the great protagonists of the Tokyo Olympic Games: in addition to winning gold in synchronized springboard jumping with Matty Lee, he has taught a lesson with a wonderful LGTBI statement.

“I came out of the closet in December 2013 and when I was younger, I always felt that I was alone and that I was different and I didn’t fit in and there was something about me that was never going to be as good as society wanted it to be,” he said. So I hoped that “any LGBT youth can see that no matter how lonely they feel right now, they are not alone and can achieve anything. There are many family members that you choose here ready to support you. “

“I am incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion. I feel very empowered by that, ”he added.

Now, Daley has returned to be the protagonist by uploading to his YouTube channel the exciting gift he has given to his partner Matty Lee, with whom he has been a sports couple since 2018: a ring in the shape of the Olympic rings.

“I had a small plan that I had brought with me as a small gift for Matty,” explains the athlete in the video, in which it is seen that he also has a similar ring.

The video shows Daley, who married Dustin Lance Black in 2017, comparing their alliance and affectionately referring to Lee as her “working husband.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

