The striking retweet of Almeida after the photos of Ayuso with his new partner were made public

Almeida and Ayuso, during the Madrid Tennis Masters. (Photo: GTRES)

It is one of the news of the day in the pink press: the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has a new partner. The information has been confirmed after the magazine Lecturas published a photo of the leader of the PP kissing with her boyfriend in Ibiza.

All this six months after Ayuso’s private life was news in the specialized press due to the end of his relationship with Jairo Alonso. Meanwhile, the journalist Federico Jiménez Losantos has assured that the publication of the photos has not bothered the president at all and that when she realized that they were taking them, she acted with total normality.

The one who has also acted normally and with humor has been José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid, who is very proud of his single status. And he has done it with a striking and unexpected retweet on the social network.

The leader of the PP has spread a message from the user @Ivaningrado in which the supposed reaction of Almeida is simulated when seeing the photos of Ayuso with her boyfriend: sadness and melancholy.

The tweet has been a success, with more than 10,000 ‘likes’ and 1,300 retweets, including that of the mayor himself.

Almeida’s retweet. (Photo: TWITTER)

According to Jiménez Losantos, Ayuso’s partner is Alberto González, a 43-year-old from Madrid, sanitary, divorced and with three children.

Until now, the president of the Community had avoided making her new relationship public. In fact, he responded like this when María Teresa Campos asked him about sentimental matters last March: “Come on, there … It’s going like the legislature … with complications.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

What Ayuso is about to do in this image does not stop generating comments on Twitter

Narciso Michavila echoes this Vox tweet about him and gives the most polite reply possible

Who is Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s new partner?

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.