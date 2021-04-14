The ‘striking’ inheritance that Prince Felipe left, in whose hands will everything remain?



Prince Philip with Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Heritage of prince philip, husband of the Queen isabel II from the United Kingdom, began to be a topic of interest after the news of his death, at the age of 99, was known last Friday.

According to the medium Vanity fair, is estimated to have died with a fortune close to $ 12 million euros (about $ 15 million), very far from the $ 25 million euros attributed by some sources.

According to what that media reported, after the duke’s family was dethroned and went into exile, Felipe had no personal assets until he married Isabel. Therefore, the amount that she accumulated in her life was far from approaching what the monarch could hold.

In addition to the money that I could have, Felipe was an art lover and throughout his life he received commonwealth paintings, especially works related to landscaping and figurative art. All fall within the patrimony of the prince consort.

However, both fortune and material goods and objects will pass into the hands of his wife, since it is a real tradition and it is done in order to avoid paying taxes that would be generated by inheriting another member of the family.

Felipe leaves a legacy of more than seven decades of public appearances that led him to describe himself as a modernizer of the British monarchy, until his arrival in the Royal Family in 1947.

The prince’s funeral will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, but the funeral arrangements were reviewed due to the pandemic, reported the College of Arms, which adds that it will not be a state funeral and that a burning chapel will not be installed.

