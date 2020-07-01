He Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA), Chaco, the Rio Negro department of General Roca and the urban agglomerate of Neuquen Today they began a new phase of compulsory isolation with greater restrictions on public transport and strict controls on traffic and social activities, based on the multiplication of cases of coronavirus detected in recent weeks.

In the City of Buenos Aires, the day started with strong controls by the security forces at the entrances, highways and on trains and transfer centers. At each control point, the validity of the new permits was verified, since only those that can circulate people with essential activities and considered excepted until July 17.

As expected, the operations were taking place this morning vehicle lines at tolls and entrances, following the controls on accesses to the City, dynamic internal points, Transshipment Centers, Metrobus corridors, authorized Subway stations and bus lines.

On the highways of the City about 10 thousand vehicles circulated this Tuesday, with a drop of 28% compared to yesterday and an abrupt drop of 42%, if compared to the same day last week, according to information from the Buenos Aires Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, in the main avenues, a circulation of 12 thousand vehicles was recorded in the early hours of yesterday, which means a 8% drop in relation and 4% less compared to last week.

The Government expected today that traffic in the metropolitan area will drop by 1.5 to 2 million people in vehicular traffic. « We are going to be very strict« , Indicated the secretary of Federal Articulation of the Ministry of Security, Gabriel Fuks.

Federal forces are arranged at the entrances to the City and all the train stations within the AMBA system, in which about 2,500 Federal Police and Gendarmerie personnel work, and another 1,200 will do so at the entrances to the Buenos aires city. Instead, the City and Buenos Aires police serve the areas of greatest circulation within their jurisdictions..