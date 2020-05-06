The ball will roll again in Costa Rica. The First and Second Division teams returned to training starting Monday after more than a month and a half of being stopped by the Covid-19. The enthusiasm and caution to return were the mixed emotions experienced by at least five Nicaraguan players who are active in both categories.

“We needed the training, I’m super happy to be back,” confessed Francisco Flores, defender of the Jicaral Sercoba of the First Division. “The hygiene standards are very good, we have alcohol gel, we keep the distance and we have the water apart. They gave us the three-day uniforms, we get ready every day, you arrive at the stadium, the doctor checks you and you go to the field. We have two bottles, one of moisturizer and another of water with the name of each one, we take it and we cannot put it in the icebox and they are taken away from each person, “he explained.

The Santos de Guápiles winger, Jasson Ingram, highlighted the strict training measures established by the Costa Rican health ministry. «We are divided by four groups of seven people to train, A and B do it at 7:30 a.m., and the rest at 9:30 a.m. There can be no friction between players, staying two meters away, we wash our hands when entering and leaving every moment.

Bryan Rodríguez, goalkeeper of the Second Division Carmelite, confessed that the atmosphere throughout the group a little cautious. “A little reserved about being close with a partner, and of course it gives us joy to see each other again, even though we haven’t shaken hands or a hug that would be normal after so long of not having contact with someone”, highlighted the national team.

“We needed to come back now and it was good to be back on the field,” said Byron Bonilla of Saprissa. «I am happy, motivated for what is coming. It is an advance to return to training with the whole team. You train alone at home, but it is never the same with the whole team, despite all the measures and protocols that must be followed during training, “said Carlos Montenegro, defender of La U Universitarios.