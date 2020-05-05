Before yesterday, November 16, outraged by the latest images arriving from Bolivia, through which you can see, without a doubt, how “ethnic and class cleansing” is being carried out, I decided to make myself present at the demonstration that different entities called to reject the coup d’état.

This violation of democracy, has ended all the institutionality of the State in Bolivia The act traveled the streets of Barcelona from Plaza Universidad to Plaza de Sant Jaume, where several calls were made to condemn the actions carried out in recent days by military, police and the class and religious right of Bolivia.

>> Bolivia: «the conservative and Christian extreme right wing is coming to destroy everything» <<

At some point in the expression of solidarity with the Bolivian democrats, some Bolivians from the opposition to Evo Morales appeared trying to provoke the summoned mass, but they had to leave in the face of the cry “the fascists are you”.

One has the feeling that these small groups are paid. In any country that claims to be a Democrat, a self-proclaimed president such as the illegitimate Jeanine Áñez, would abstain from making incendiary speeches favoring one party, and would have already announced a call for elections under the tutelage of the international community.

This dictator could never dream of being one, and seems to follow the dictates of others. This chronicler cannot pass up this opportunity to denounce the behavior of the OAS, which has played an accomplice and instigator of the bloody coup d’état in Bolivia.

>> Media analysis: the bias of the information on Bolivia is favorable to the coup d’état <<

The perverse and chaotic neoliberal policy of the North American president and other actors under his auspices are destructuring the Latin American region to secure illicit dominions. Meanwhile, the International Community reacts in Bolivia following the order of imperialism, it is recognized as legal who humiliates, rapes and tortures women and men without counting, of course, those who murder.

An international shame for the UN, the IACHR and the OAS.

ElEstado.Net you do not have to share all the content of the articles that are published in your Opinion Section.

Related