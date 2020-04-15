We know that the last few days have been complicated by the critical situation in which we find ourselves, however we can find refuge in music, in what our favorite artists are doing right now. 2020 will bring us long-awaited returns and one of them is The Streets, who after almost a decade without releasing new music, come back stronger than ever and through the front door.

It turns out that a few weeks ago the leader and mastermind of the alternative hip hop group, Mike Skinner revealed that he was working with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker himself on a new song.. After waiting for a while we can finally hear the result of this collaboration, which is called “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better”, a song that seems to be inspired by technology and how we relate to each other thanks to smartphones and social networks.

In this song Mike Skinner reminds us that he is a master at making clever rhymes but at the same time full of social criticism, because we listen a strong criticism of the almost sick obsession that we all have right now with our mobile phones. Somewhere in the song you can hear phrases like “Love is not a riddle, love does not have to be difficult, you know I would give you my kidney, but never take my charger”, adding that touch of acid humor that we can find in the discography of The Streets.

For his part Kevin Parker does the backing vocals, while playing a person who doesn’t call back and apologizes for that.. To accompany this song they released a rather curious video clip, where we see Skinner on a snowy track calling many people including good Kevin, who is at home in Malibu taking social isolation measures. It seems that this visual is a tribute to the old communications, since it had been a long time since we saw as many folding phones – like the beloved old Nokia – as in the video.

“Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better” with Tame Impala is part of None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive, a new album (and which Mike Skinner prefers to call mixtape) which will come out next July 1st. This record material has 12 songs, and in it The Streets collaborate with tons of current artists like IDLES, Ms Banks, Jesse James Solomon, Kasien, Hak Baker and more.

We better not tell you more, stop what you are doing and brighten up your morning by listening to “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better”, the newest of The Streets with Tame Impala: